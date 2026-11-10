Nvidia Case Live Updates: Trump defends CEO Jensen Huang, says ‘he had no idea she was a Chinese spy’

US President Donald Trump said FBI probing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with Alice Huang. (AP Photos)
A day after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, Trump defended that the executive had no idea that Alice Huang — the Chinese woman whom he had an affair with — was a spy. Stating that the FBI is already probing the case, “I did speak to him today … He said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy,” news agency AP quoted him as saying.
Last month, The New York Times reported that Jensen had a relationship with Alice, an unrelated former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, who the US authorities investigated and concluded to be a Chinese intelligence asset, passing information to Beijing. Huang, in an email to Nvidia employees, Sunday said that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took “full responsibility” for his actions. Following this, Nvidia said it has launched an investigation into whether its CEO was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.
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In pre-market trading on Monday, Nvidia’s shares tumbled sharply, and when the markets opened, the shares were down by nearly 8 per cent to $171.80, BBC reported. Notably, shares of Nvidia had hit a lifetime high in October.
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