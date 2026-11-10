Nvidia Case Live Updates: Trump defends CEO Jensen Huang, says ‘he had no idea she was a Chinese spy’

US President Donald Trump said FBI probing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with Alice Huang. (AP Photos)

A day after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, Trump defended that the executive had no idea that Alice Huang — the Chinese woman whom he had an affair with — was a spy. Stating that the FBI is already probing the case, “I did speak to him today … He said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy,” news agency AP quoted him as saying.

Last month, The New York Times reported that Jensen had a relationship with Alice, an unrelated former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, who the US authorities investigated and concluded to be a Chinese ​intelligence asset, passing information to Beijing. Huang, in an email to Nvidia employees, Sunday said that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took “full responsibility” for his actions. Following this, Nvidia said it has launched an investigation into whether its CEO was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Story continues below this ad In pre-market trading on Monday, Nvidia’s shares tumbled sharply, and when the markets opened, the shares were down by nearly 8 per cent to $171.80, BBC reported. Notably, shares of Nvidia had hit a lifetime high in October. Live Updates Nov 10, 2026 09:23 AM IST Elon Musk, Shaun Maguire too back Jensen Huang Defending Jensen Huang, venture capital Sequoia Capital founder Shaun Maguire called the Nvidia CEO “one of the greatest entrepreneurs of this generation”. In a post on X, Maguire wrote, “Huang did something dumb. It was bad for America, but my guess is there was no bad intention. Two mistakes don’t make a right, and I believe Jensen is irreplaceable for America’s AI leadership.” Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded to Maguire’s X post and wrote, “I agree.” I agree — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Nov 10, 2026 09:20 AM IST Trump says FBI probing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with Chinese agent US President Donald Trump has said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is probing the Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over his affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Trump on Monday said he spoke to Jensen after reports that the US suspected the latter had been targeted in a Chinese espionage effort. “I asked him that question, ‘Did you have any idea she was a spy?’ He said ‘I had no idea she was a spy’ and I really believe him,” BBC quoted Trump as saying. He added that he doesn’t think Jensen has a reason to worry. “I know the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else, and I think that he’ll be in good shape,” Trump said at a White House press briefing. Nov 10, 2026 09:19 AM IST 'He had no idea she was an agent': Trump defends Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in spy scandal A day after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, Trump defended that the executive had no idea that Alice Huang — the Chinese woman whom he had an affair with — was a spy. Stating that the FBI is already probing the case , “I did speak to him today … He said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy,” news agency AP quoted him as saying.

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