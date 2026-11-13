Who is Aarti Shah, the Indian-origin executive on Nvidia’s board amid Jensen Huang’s exit

Questions about Jensen Huang’s future at Nvidia have brought the company’s board into focus, including Indian-origin executive Aarti Shah. A board member since 2020, Shah has nearly 30 years of experience in technology, data and business leadership. She previously held senior roles at pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.

Aarti Shah is an Indian-origin business executive and data specialist who joined Nvidia’s board of directors in November 2020. She is a former senior vice-president and chief information and digital officer at one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, Eli Lilly and Company.

Shah’s appointment to Nvidia’s board came when she was still heading Eli Lilly’s global technology and digital operations. At the pharmaceutical company, she was responsible for information technology, cybersecurity, advanced analytics, data science and digital health.

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According to her LinkedIn profile, she spent 27 years and 6 months at Eli Lilly, holding many senior positions in research, statistics, technology and business development. Her roles were senior statistician, research scientist, vice-president for biometrics and global brand development leader in the company’s biomedicines business.

She retired from Eli Lilly in 2021.

Shah’s connection to Nvidia

Shah was appointed to Nvidia’s board in November 2020, when Jensen Huang was still serving as its chief executive. Her experience in technology, data science and healthcare was seen as an addition to the company’s board-level expertise.

She currently serves on Nvidia’s audit and compensation committees. These roles give her a part in overseeing important aspects of the company’s financial reporting, executive compensation and corporate governance.

After Huang’s resignation on November 12, Nvidia’s board is looking for a permanent successor. Shah, as one of its directors, will be part of the board’s collective decision-making process on the company’s next leadership.

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Shah completed her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Statistics and Mathematics from Gujarat University. She later moved to US, where she earned a PhD in Applied Statistics from the University of California, Riverside.

Apart from Nvidia, she serves on the board of Sandoz Group AG, a pharmaceutical company, where she joined in 2023. She is also a member of the board of trustees of Northwestern Mutual, a US-based financial services organisation, a position she has held since 2020.

Her other associations are St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its fundraising organisation, American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC). She is also with Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur USA which is a non-profit organisation.

Nvidia’s leadership transition

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led its transformation from a graphics chipmaker into a global leader in artificial intelligence computing.

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Nvidia has appointed its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. The board will have to consider how to maintain the company’s technological direction and business strategy without its long-time chief executive.

Jensen Huang controversy

Shah’s role on Nvidia’s board has come into focus after the company’s co-founder and former CEO, Jensen Huang’s controvery who stepped down on November 12. The controversy began after reports revealed about his relationship with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based business executive whom US intelligence agencies suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife in a statement on November 8 and apologised to his family and colleagues. The matter took a further turn after a New York Times report alleged that he had a relationship with Nvidia’s vice-president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell, who reported directly to him.

Reuters later reported that Huang had an intimate relationship with a second Nvidia employee, whose identity it did not disclose.

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Nvidia’s board had launched an independent investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.