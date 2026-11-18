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Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones said Tuesday that the company’s board of directors does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, a statement that came hours after Huang said he would come back to lead the chipmaker if the board invited him.
It was Huang’s first public statement since he abruptly left the company last week following revelations of an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
Huang said in a social media post that if the board decided that his return was in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company and the country, he would be “honored to answer these calls.” He acknowledged making “serious mistakes” in his personal life.
Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I’ve never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me.
I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.
I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation.
Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.
Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours.
Jensen
— Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026
Some tech industry figures, including SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, have called for the reinstatement of Huang, a high-profile booster for the artificial intelligence industry who oversaw Nvidia’s development as the key provider of chips driving advanced AI models. President Donald Trump, a Huang ally who has spoken with him frequently, has also endorsed the comeback bid.
Huang acknowledged making “serious mistakes” in his personal life but said that he’s received an “outpouring” of support from employees, investors, business partners and customers for his return.
Company’s earnings report made no mention of Huang
In its third-quarter earnings statement released Tuesday, Nvidia did not mention Huang’s ouster or his possible return.
The turmoil notwithstanding, Nvidia blew past Wall Street expectations for the quarter, pulling in more than $116 billion in revenue, double the level from a year ago. The company also posted net income of $2.70 per share, beating estimates of $2.48 per share.
Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia did not respond to an earlier AP request for comment on Huang’s statement.
Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was expected to speak with Wall Street analysts on the earnings call for the first time since being named interim CEO.