NRA president Oliver North to step down as New York opens tax inquiry

Oliver North announced Saturday that he would not serve a second term as the National Rifle Association’s president, deciding to step down as the organization grappled with a bitter dispute over its future and its worst leadership crisis in decades.

He made the announcement as the NRA faced a challenge from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who had opened an investigation into the gun group’s tax-exempt status.

On Friday, James’ office sent letters instructing the NRA and affiliated entities, including its charitable foundation, to preserve relevant financial records. Some of the NRA’s related businesses also received subpoenas, according to people with knowledge of the inquiry. A lawyer for the NRA confirmed the investigation.

The move by James came amid a stunning internal power struggle that took a major turn Saturday when North, in a letter that was read on his behalf at the NRA’s convention, said he would not be renominated. He and insurgents in the NRA this past week had been trying to oust Wayne LaPierre, the group’s longtime chief executive.

“It was a great privilege to serve as your president this past year,” North said in the letter. He added that the NRA had “a clear crisis” that it needed to deal with “immediately and responsibly,” and that he had recently created a committee to investigate financial improprieties.

His move appeared to end the struggle against LaPierre, though it was likely that their dispute would be fully resolved at a board meeting Monday. Supporters of North spoke up during a contentious gathering after his statement, but LaPierre appeared to hold substantial support in the room.

Their standoff began Wednesday when North urged LaPierre to resign. On Thursday, LaPierre sent a letter to the board in which he accused North of threatening to release damaging information about him and other executives if he refused to step down.

The shadow cast by James’ looming action had in some ways spurred the confrontation unfolding at the NRA’s annual convention.

Even before her election in 2018, James had promised to investigate the organization’s tax status, and had told Ebony magazine that the NRA held itself “out as a charitable organization” but was actually “a terrorist organization.”

She has special jurisdiction over the group because it was chartered in New York. Her office has broad authority to investigate nonprofits and can seek a number of potential remedies against them in court; a previous inquiry by James’ predecessors led to the shuttering of President Donald Trump’s charitable foundation, a far smaller enterprise.

“The NRA will fully cooperate with any inquiry into its finances,” said William Brewer, the NRA’s outside counsel, in a statement Saturday. “The NRA is prepared for this, and has full confidence in its accounting practices and commitment to good governance.”

James’ office declined to comment.

Brewer has assailed James in the past for threatening to investigate the NRA before she was elected, saying she was embarking on “a taxpayer-funded fishing expedition.”

But such warnings were taken seriously, and in August the NRA embarked on a review of its relationships with all of its contractors.

NRA officials, including LaPierre, have said that its most prominent contractor, the Oklahoma ad firm Ackerman McQueen, did not comply with its requests to turn over financial records, a contention that Ackerman has contested.

The dispute led the NRA to sue Ackerman this month, and the lawsuit is at the heart of the organization’s infighting. North is an employee of Ackerman and is paid “millions of dollars annually” by the company, LaPierre told the board Thursday night. North had sided with Ackerman in the legal battle, alarming some board members.

The legal fight has crippled a long-standing relationship between the NRA and Ackerman, two organizations that are tightly intertwined. Ackerman came up with memorable lines such as Charlton Heston’s proclamation that his gun would have to be pried “from my cold, dead hands.” Ackerman also developed NRA TV, a controversial online streaming network that had aroused concerns among some board members for straying too far from gun rights. The network’s personalities warned of race wars and portrayed the talking trains in the children’s show “Thomas & Friends” in Ku Klux Klan hoods.

There are a number of potential issues that could arise in James’ inquiry. Earlier this year, The New York Times reported that the NRA’s affiliated charity, the NRA Foundation, had transferred more than $100 million since 2012 to the NRA and that it also lent the NRA $5 million in 2017. Donations to the NRA Foundation are tax-deductible, while those to the NRA are not, and the transfers concerned some tax experts.

The Times also reported that the NRA had paid $18 million since 2010 to a company that produces “Under Wild Skies,” a hunting show on NRA TV. Tyler Schropp, the NRA’s advancement director, had a stake in the production company until at least 2017; nonprofit rules require a cautious approach for transactions that benefit key executives.

North cited reporting by all three organizations as the impetus for actions he had recently taken, saying “these allegations of financial improprieties could threaten our nonprofit status.”

The Wall Street Journal has reported on multiple transactions benefiting firms with ties to NRA officials, while The New Yorker further scrutinized internal conflicts within the organization.

The latest developments come amid a variety of challenges for the NRA, including lagging contributions and an increasingly well-financed gun control movement, motivated by a string of mass shootings.

And the attorney general’s inquiry is not the only threat the gun group faces in New York. The NRA is already in a legal battle with the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo over insurance it offers to gun owners.

Speaking at the convention Saturday, LaPierre lashed out at Cuomo, saying he “hates the NRA and he hates our freedom.” He also asked how James’ description of the NRA as a “terrorist organization” made its members feel. The crowd answered with a cascade of boos.

Going back to the late 1970s, the NRA has had upheavals every couple of decades that have altered the organization’s trajectory. Board members see their meeting Monday as the latest such defining battle.

North, who was recently installed as president, was the central figure in the Reagan-era Iran-Contra affair and remains a hero to many on the right.

His announcement caught high-ranking members of the organization off guard. One member approached a reporter Saturday outside a ballroom where the group was meeting, and asked, “Can you tell me what’s going on?”