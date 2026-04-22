‘Nothing more important than people’s trust’: Nepal Home Minister Sudhan Gurung resigns amid row over financial dealings

Sudhan Gurung said he was resigning as Nepal's home minister to ensure a fair probe into the allegations against him and to avoid a conflict of interest. (File Photo)

Nepal’s high-profile Home Minister, Sudhan Gurung, resigned on Wednesday after his name surfaced in multiple financial dealings with a power broker, now facing investigation on money laundering charges.

Gurung, who took charge of the home ministry on March 27, submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who will handle the charge for now, official sources said.

The development followed media reports of his alleged share purchases in different companies, with some linking him with Dipak Bhatta, a power broker who allegedly influenced government contracts and decisions, especially when K P Sharma Oli was the prime minister.

Gurung, who often courted controversy over his public statements, said he was resigning to ensure a fair probe into the allegations against him and to avoid a conflict of interest. “For me, the biggest strength in public life is morality and people’s trust. Nothing else is more important,” he said.