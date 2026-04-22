‘Nothing more important than people’s trust’: Nepal Home Minister Sudhan Gurung resigns amid row over financial dealings

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Nepal’s high-profile Home Minister, Sudhan Gurung, resigned on Wednesday after his name surfaced in multiple financial dealings with a power broker, now facing investigation on money laundering charges.
Gurung, who took charge of the home ministry on March 27, submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who will handle the charge for now, official sources said.
The development followed media reports of his alleged share purchases in different companies, with some linking him with Dipak Bhatta, a power broker who allegedly influenced government contracts and decisions, especially when K P Sharma Oli was the prime minister.
Gurung, who often courted controversy over his public statements, said he was resigning to ensure a fair probe into the allegations against him and to avoid a conflict of interest. “For me, the biggest strength in public life is morality and people’s trust. Nothing else is more important,” he said.
Gurung also threw an open challenge to journalists, whose names purportedly figure in the same list of shareholders in the same companies. He said he is part of the Gen Z movement that was directed against corruption in high offices and sought transparency in public life. He said he values and believes in those principles, and his resignation was proof of that.
Gurung was arguably the most visible and outspoken face of the government—in contrast to Prime Minister Shah, who largely maintains silence in Parliament and other government or public forums.
A former DJ and activist, Gurung played a leading role in organising the Gen Z protest against corruption on September 8, 2025—a movement suppressed by the Oli government, leaving 78 people dead, a quarter of them on the first day itself. His behaviour, including spending hours at the police headquarters directing officials on how to conduct day-to-day operations, had irked the police leadership. They demanded written orders for arresting Oli and then home minister Ramesh Lekhak, over the large-scale killing of protesters in September 2025.
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