‘It’s not enough’: Living through a pandemic on $100 a week

Isabel Galan, standing left, and her children stop to buy tamales and atole from a street vendor in the Bronx on April 5, 2021. Roughly 35,000 immigrant women in New York City had too little food to eat this past March. (Desiree Rios/The New York Times)

In a tenement in the South Bronx, Isabel Galán plays with her toddler so he won’t interfere as his two siblings begin their remote school days.

Galán’s home is small, but happy. Christopher, 11, Mia, 7, and Ian, 1, get along. The older children help keep the space tidy. The youngest has kept them giggling during the long year they have spent together indoors.

But behind these scenes of domestic joy are financial straits so dire that they can be hard to comprehend: In the year after the pandemic shut down the economy of one of the world’s richest and most expensive cities, Galán and her children have lived on $100 a week.

“$20, $50,” said Galán, 31. “I guard it as if it was gold.”

Before the pandemic, Galán worked at a dry cleaner in the Bronx, earning about $350 per week, which helped support her children and even her mother in Puebla, Mexico.

But in March 2020, as Galán was preparing to return to work after maternity leave, the dry cleaner shuttered its doors as the city went quiet.

The nearly half a million immigrants who live in New York City without legal status were devastated by the pandemic, stricken by the virus and the economic fallout it caused and ineligible for stimulus checks and the unemployment benefits that kept many New Yorkers afloat.

Women like Galán were hit particularly hard, a recent estimate by the Fiscal Policy Institute found. Many had low-wage jobs in the service sector. Some were suddenly obligated to stay home with children when schools closed.

Roughly 35,000 immigrant women in New York City had too little food to eat this past March.

Among them is Galán, who has found herself both desperate for work and unable to afford child care, even if she finds a new job.

She keeps her money in cash, after closing her bank account because she couldn’t pay the service fees. She never touches the last $20 bill beneath her mattress, she said, saving it for an emergency taxi ride should something go wrong. “So we can get to the ER,” she said.

Galán is the oldest of five sisters. Her formal education in Puebla ended after elementary school. Her father was an alcoholic, and her mother needed her to watch her sisters while she went to work, she said. “My mother was the father, and I was the mother.”

Those skills have helped her run her own household, she said.

But the arrival of the pandemic shook Galán and her family in unexpected ways. Unemployed and stuck indoors as the virus spread, she and her partner, Ian’s father, began to argue, she said. When the arguments escalated, she took her children to a shelter.

There, Galán and her children lived for months in a cramped room. Galán found ways to make a few dollars. She decorated towers of diapers for fellow shelter residents to buy as baby shower gifts, and made piñatas for the holidays.

But she lived in constant fear of catching the virus from a shared bathroom. And the older children struggled to focus on their schoolwork as their baby brother cried.

In January, after six months at the shelter, she and her children returned home to the old apartment. Galán was grateful: All over New York City, immigrants in the country illegally have struggled to endure the economic toll of the pandemic, losing not just jobs but housing.

But with Ian’s father gone, Galán knew she would have to figure out a way to support her family on her own.

Galán’s most immediate concern was how to feed her family. They had once qualified for food stamps, because the three children are American-born. But the benefits had lapsed: With no money for her prepaid cellphone, Galán had missed the calls notifying her.

She began to rely on free meals handed out at public schools across the city. Every morning, she has picked up meals at a nearby school that contain items like fruit, yogurt, cereal and cartons of milk that she warmed for Ian’s bottle.

The school meals — and a weekly hot meal from an organization — have helped her spend only about $40 a week on groceries, she said, which goes to items like eggs, vegetables, pasta, beans, rice and cooking oil. Another local organization has given her diapers and feminine hygiene products.

Galán reserves most of what remains of her $100 weekly budget for the gas, electric, and internet and phone bills.

Her children’s tablets, issued to them by their school, come equipped with internet, but it is spotty, she said, so she has had to pay a provider. When she has not been able to cover her phone bill, a sister has helped.

That leaves just a little for household needs like laundry, toothpaste, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and soap. “Sometimes I water down the soap so it will last longer,” she said.

Galán has not been able to pay her $1,750 monthly rent. And while she has been protected by a moratorium on evictions during the pandemic, she has accumulated several months of debt to her landlord.

Without a steady job, Galán continues to find ways to make money. A friend got her a gig dipping strawberries in chocolate at a flower shop for $12 an hour around Valentine’s Day. She has also been making mementos for baptisms and first communions, slipping the bills she earns under the mattress.

“But it’s not enough,” she said, and any unexpected expense can feel like a crisis.

When Mia’s teacher said the girl needed a desk and a chair last year, while in the shelter, Galán could not afford them. “I couldn’t tell the teacher,” she said. “It’s hard not being able to provide what they say the children need.”

When Ian got a respiratory infection last fall, she scraped together $25 for antibiotics. Then she learned both of her older children needed glasses with special lenses. Each pair cost $150.

Before the pandemic, Galán and her family did not live lavishly, but once a week they indulged. They went to the movies or out to eat ice cream or pizza, she said. Now, they enjoy no such luxuries.

The children no longer ask for things when they go out, said Galán. And yet she tries to make life feel as normal as possible, worrying in particular about Christopher, her older son, and how he has been affected by their financial stress.

Recently, he cut a hole out of the side of a box, filled it with slips of paper made to look like money, and taped a sign to the side: ‘ATM.’

“He said, ‘Mami, do you need money?’ I said ‘yes,’ and he gave me $100,” Galán said.

But by spring, rays of hope began to appear. After more than a year at home with her children, Galán found a day care center for all three of them that was free of charge. Galán has spent her newly free days doing odd jobs and studying.

All year long, she has attended remote English classes on her smartphone four days a week, for two hours each evening, hoping her growing fluency will help her get a steady job and pass an exam for a high school equivalency diploma.

“The kids are students in the day, and I’m a student at night,” she said.

And after months of demonstrations by groups that advocate for immigrants, New York state lawmakers approved a budget that includes a $2.1 billion excluded workers fund for people who are ineligible for other pandemic aid because they are in the country without legal status. It is the largest package of its kind in the country.

With the right paperwork, Galán and others like her who can show they lost work during the pandemic may qualify for a one-time payment of up to $15,600 — the equivalent of $300 a week for a year.

But the months of grinding poverty have taken their toll. Galán has kept a votive candle burning on her table, where it has flickered amid the family’s meals. The candle is for her mother, Manuela, whose health issues have left her unable to work — or walk.

Before the pandemic, Galán sent her mother a few hundred dollars every month for food or bus fare, she said. Now, all she can do is pray.

“It drives me crazy a little bit, not being able to help her,” she said.

She tries not to let the children see her crying.