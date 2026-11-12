Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng claims her visa was cancelled ahead of Bharat Summit in Hyderabad

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng, who was supposed to attend the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, shared on X that her visa had been cancelled. She had been invited as a panelist and speaker on the future of media and press freedom. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) did not immediately respond to her claims.

Lyng came under the spotlight after the controversy during a joint press briefing in Oslo of Modi and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. A video shared online showed Lyng asking Modi why he does not take questions from what she described as “the world’s freest press”.