Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng claims her visa was cancelled ahead of Bharat Summit in Hyderabad

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Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng, who was supposed to attend the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, shared on X that her visa had been cancelled. She had been invited as a panelist and speaker on the future of media and press freedom. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) did not immediately respond to her claims.
Lyng came under the spotlight after the controversy during a joint press briefing in Oslo of Modi and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. A video shared online showed Lyng asking Modi why he does not take questions from what she described as “the world’s freest press”.
Later, Lyng defended her actions in a post on X, writing that it was the responsibility of journalists to question political leaders.
The issue also triggered a tense exchange during a media briefing addressed by MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George. During the interaction, Lyng repeatedly questioned India’s credibility and asked, “Why should we trust you?”
I got a visa to India and was supposed to leave this morning to attend the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad. I had been invited as a panelist and speaker on the future of media and press freedom.
But «orders from above» in the Ministry of Home Affairs have cancelled my visa.
Here is my message for @AmitShah
— Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) November 11, 2026
In a video on X, she went on to post, “I got a visa to India and was supposed to leave this morning to attend the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad. I had been invited as a panelist and speaker on the future of media and press freedom. But «orders from above» in the Ministry of Home Affairs have cancelled my visa.”
MEA didn’t immediately respond to her claims