Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng, who questioned PM Modi, claims Meta suspended her Facebook, Instagram accounts

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng on Wednesday claimed that Meta has suspended her Instagram and Facebook accounts, days after she questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Norway.

Lyng is an Oslo-based newspaper Dagsavisen reporter, who shared screenshots on X showing that both her social media accounts had been deactivated. She alleged that the suspension came after her widely circulated exchange linked to Modi’s visit and discussions on press freedom.

Throughout all day I have struggled to log onto my Instagram account. Now I have been suspended. It is a small prize to pay for press freedom, but I’ve never experienced it before. pic.twitter.com/XCitS65Rlg — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 19, 2026

“Throughout all day I have struggled to log onto my Instagram account. Now I have been suspended. It is a small price to pay for press freedom, but I’ve never experienced it before,” Lyng wrote.

In another post, she said, “If you’re trying to reach me on Instagram or Facebook, I would like to let you know I have been suspended from both accounts. I have wanted to respond to as many Indians as possible, but my responses will now be delayed. I hope I will get my accounts back.”

If you’re trying to reach me on Instagram or Facebook, I would like to let you know I have been suspended from both accounts. I have wanted to respond to as many Indians as possible, but my responses will now be delayed. I hope I will get my accounts back. @Meta — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 19, 2026

The controversy began during a joint press briefing in Oslo of Modi and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Monday. A video shared online showed Lyng asking Modi why he does not take questions from what she described as “the world’s freest press”.

Later, Lyng defended her actions in a post on X, writing that it was the responsibility of journalists to question political leaders.

The issue also triggered a tense exchange during a media briefing addressed by MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George. During the interaction, Lyng repeatedly questioned India’s credibility and asked, “Why should we trust you?”

George defended India’s democratic system, constitutional values and electoral freedoms. He said India guarantees fundamental rights to its citizens and highlighted the country’s long-standing commitment to women’s voting rights and democratic participation.

“We believe in equality, we believe in human rights. And what is the best example of human rights? The right to change government, the right to vote,” George said during the briefing.

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At one point during the heated interaction, George reportedly asserted control of the briefing, telling the journalist, “This is my press conference.”