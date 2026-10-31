Trump calls Norway a ‘shithouse’; Oslo flushes back with toilet tourism campaign

When Donald Trump called Norway a “shithouse country”, the Scandinavian nation’s tourism agency decided to take the remark rather literally, and show the world that even its toilets can offer a view worth travelling for.

Visit Norway responded to the US president’s insult with a tongue-in-cheek campaign promoting some of the country’s most striking public restrooms, many set against fjords, mountains, rivers and the Northern Lights. And its message: Norway has some of the world’s most spectacular toilets, too.

The campaign followed Trump’s remarks at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, October 25, where he attacked Norway over his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize. “Norway has become a shithouse country, actually,” he told the crowd ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections.

Trump says he doesn’t want immigrants from Norway because he didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize. “Norway sucks. Norway has become a shithouse country.” https://t.co/C1jfH7A3Qa — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 25, 2026

Visit Norway repurposed material it had previously created for World Toilet Day, adding a pointed response to Trump’s comments. The campaign, promoted under the line “Norway makes shithouses great again”, quickly attracted attention online.

Norway’s toilets with a view

Among the featured facilities is the restroom at the Stegastein viewpoint in western Norway, perched above the Aurlandsfjord. Its large window offers visitors a sweeping view of the landscape while its design prevents people outside from seeing in. The facility was ranked among the world’s 10 best public toilets by design magazine DesignCurial in 2015.

The tourism agency’s list also includes the triangular “Golden Toilet” on Senja Island, as well as architect-designed restrooms along Norway’s scenic routes. Some have won international design recognition, turning roadside facilities into attractions in their own right.

Evgenia Egorova, Visit Norway’s social media lead, told news agency Associated Press that the team had already created similar material for World Toilet Day, observed on November 19, and was happy to reuse it. The response, she said, had been overwhelmingly positive.

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“When life gives you lemons or quotes like this, you just do the lemonade — and all the viral content,” Egorova said.

Why Trump is angry with Norway

Trump’s latest attack came after the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to South African jurist Navi Pillay. The US president has repeatedly complained that he deserved the award and criticised Norway over the decision.

However, the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent five-member committee appointed by Norway’s parliament, not by the Norwegian government. Norwegian officials have reiterated that distinction in response to Trump’s criticism.

At the Michigan rally, Trump also said he did not want immigrants from Norway because he had not received the prize. There has been no indication that his administration has introduced a new immigration policy targeting Norwegian nationals.

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The episode has added Norway to a list of countries Trump has publicly insulted in vulgar terms. In 2018, he drew international condemnation after reportedly referring to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries”.

Trump and the golden toilet

The toilet theme has also intersected with Trump before. In 2016, the Guggenheim Museum’s chief curator cheekily offered the White House an 18-karat gold, fully functioning toilet titled America, created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, after the administration requested to borrow a Van Gogh painting.

The artwork was later displayed at Blenheim Palace in England and stolen in 2019. Two men were convicted in connection with the theft, but the toilet has never been recovered, AP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)