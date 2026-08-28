Who is King Haakon VIII? Norway’s new monarch after father Harald V’s death

Norway has a new king, and he takes the throne at one of the most difficult moments for the country’s monarchy in decades. Crown Prince Haakon became King Haakon VIII on Friday following the death of his father, Harald V, at 89. The 53-year-old inherits an institution that remains supported by a majority of Norwegians but has suffered a sharp fall in public confidence amid scandals involving members of his family.

Haakon, 53, assumed the throne on Friday and adopted the motto “All for Norway”, used by his great-grandfather. His wife, Mette-Marit, became Queen Mette-Marit, while their eldest child, Ingrid Alexandra, became Crown Princess and heir to the throne.

Haakon has already had experience carrying out royal duties. As his father’s health deteriorated in recent years, he served as regent on several occasions.

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A monarchy with centuries-old roots

Norway’s monarchy traces its origins to King Harald Fairhair in the ninth century. After Norway regained independence from Sweden in 1905, around three-quarters of voters backed the restoration of the monarchy in a national plebiscite.

The institution is largely ceremonial today, with political authority resting with the elected parliament. However, the royal family remains prominent nationally and plays a role in representing Norway internationally.

Haakon is the younger of Harald’s two children. Although his sister, Princess Märtha Louise, was born two years earlier, he became heir because he was the eldest male when his grandfather, King Olav, died in 1991. A constitutional change made in 1990 gave future firstborn children, regardless of gender, precedence in succession, but the change did not apply retroactively.

Haakon studied political science at the University of California at Berkeley and development studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science, specialising in international trade and Africa. He also graduated from the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy and completed the Foreign Ministry’s trainee programme for diplomats.

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Away from royal duties, Haakon is an enthusiastic surfer, skier and sportsman. He has said that had he not been a royal, he would have become a surfer. He is also a fan of rock and rap music and attended music festivals across Europe as a young man.

Marriage that divided Norway

Haakon’s relationship with Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby initially faced public scepticism. The two met at a Norwegian music festival in 1999. Mette-Marit was a single mother, while her son’s father had been imprisoned for cocaine possession. She had also attended parties where illegal drugs were used.

In a 2000 interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Haakon acknowledged that Mette-Marit had been “an active part of this environment at the time.”

“It is clear that there is relatively extravagant partying there,” Haakon said.

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Despite the controversy, Harald gave his permission for the couple to marry. They wed at Oslo Cathedral in August 2001, and their popularity subsequently grew as they combined a relatively informal public image with royal duties.

The couple have two children, Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. Haakon is also stepfather to Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, who does not hold a royal title.

Family controversies test the monarchy

The royal family’s reputation has taken a hit this year following Høiby’s criminal case. In June, Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg Høiby was convicted of two counts of rape, domestic violence and other offences and sentenced to four years in prison. He has appealed the verdict.

The case coincided with renewed scrutiny of Mette-Marit’s past contacts with Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased sex offender. She has apologised for maintaining the association and said she exercised poor judgment. She has not been accused of wrongdoing.

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In a March television interview, she said Epstein had manipulated and deceived her and that she felt unsafe during a 2013 meeting at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mette-Marit, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, underwent a successful lung transplant in June 2026 after her condition deteriorated.

Haakon faces a popularity challenge

Haakon’s sister, Märtha Louise, has also faced criticism. She has written books claiming to communicate with angels and, in 2024, married American Durek Verrett, who describes himself as a shaman and healer. In 2022, she said she would stop officially representing the royal family after “many questions relating to me and my fiancé’s role.”

A Dagbladet poll in late 2022 found 68% of respondents supported retaining the monarchy, down from 81% when NRK asked the same question in 2017.

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In 2023, during interviews marking Haakon and Mette-Marit’s 50th birthdays, NRK showed old footage of the couple and their children. Watching himself and his family on screen, Haakon laughed and said the clips showed that “I am all in.”

(With Inputs from AP)