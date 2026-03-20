‘You tickle my brain’: Norway’s crown princess speaks about her ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Norway’s crown princess Mette-Marit, while speaking about her ties with Jeffrey Epstein, said that she was “deceived and manipulated” by the convicted sex offender, and felt “unsafe” during a 2013 encounter with the American financier at his Palm Beach, Florida, mansion.

In her interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Mette-Marit also said that she did not know that Epstein was a sex offender, despite multiple email exchanges between the two from 2011 to 2014, during the disgraced financers trial.

The Epstein Files, which were released by the US Department of Justice earlier this year, mentioned the Norwegian crown princess over 1000 times.

Mette-Marit is married to Crown Prince Haakon, the heir to the throne. She and Haakon appeared for the 20-minute interview together, on the same day the criminal trial against her son, Marius Borg HÃ¸iby, concluded.