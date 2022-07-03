North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life

July 3, 2022 5:10:49 pm
A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life Saturday evening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said.
Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane said early Sunday that all of those wounded in the shooting in a residential neighborhood had non-life threatening injuries and were expected to recover.
Spillane said the officers returned fire after being shot at while responding to a report of gunshots at a home around 6:45 p.m. One officer was hit in both legs, and the other two officers were shot in the arm. The suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He said the Texas Rangers _ the state’s elite police force _ would be taking over the investigation. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.
Best of Express Premium
“The main focus is on how and why this happened,” Spillane told The Associated Press.
A woman was found dead inside a house and a man was found dead outside, Sgt. Rick Alexander told WFAA-TV, speaking at a press conference late Saturday. The older adult woman who had initially called 911 was wounded, he said.
The suspect was found with a “military-style rifle” and a handgun, Alexander said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-