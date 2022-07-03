scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Must Read

North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life

Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life

By: AP | Texas |
July 3, 2022 5:10:49 pm
Gunman kills two, injures three before shooting himself in Haltom city of Texas in US. (Representational pic/ Reuters file)

A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life Saturday evening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said.

Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane said early Sunday that all of those wounded in the shooting in a residential neighborhood had non-life threatening injuries and were expected to recover.

Spillane said the officers returned fire after being shot at while responding to a report of gunshots at a home around 6:45 p.m. One officer was hit in both legs, and the other two officers were shot in the arm. The suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He said the Texas Rangers _ the state’s elite police force _ would be taking over the investigation. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

Best of Express Premium
Get inspired: Why did Sardar Patel say that civil servants must not take ...Premium
Get inspired: Why did Sardar Patel say that civil servants must not take ...
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...Premium
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...
Inside Track: Amit Shah’s strategy for Maharashtra and FadnavisPremium
Inside Track: Amit Shah’s strategy for Maharashtra and Fadnavis
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in IndiaPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in India
More Premium Stories >>

“The main focus is on how and why this happened,” Spillane told The Associated Press.

A woman was found dead inside a house and a man was found dead outside, Sgt. Rick Alexander told WFAA-TV, speaking at a press conference late Saturday. The older adult woman who had initially called 911 was wounded, he said.

The suspect was found with a “military-style rifle” and a handgun, Alexander said.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement