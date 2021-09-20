scorecardresearch
North Korea’s nuclear programme going ‘full steam ahead’, IAEA chief says

“In the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the nuclear programme goes full steam ahead with work on plutonium separation, uranium enrichment and other activities,” said Rafael Grossi.

By: Reuters | Vienna |
Updated: September 20, 2021 4:28:49 pm
Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

North Korea’s nuclear programme is going “full steam ahead”, UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said in a speech to an annual meeting of his agency’s member states on Monday.

“In the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, nuclear programme goes full steam ahead with work on plutonium separation, uranium enrichment and other activities,” said Grossi, who issued a report last month saying Pyongyang appeared to have restarted a nuclear reactor that is widely believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons.

