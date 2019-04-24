North Korean leader’s train suffers hitch on arrival in Vladivostok

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s carefully choreographed visit to Russia suffered a minor glitch on Wednesday as his armored train missed the red carpet laid out for his welcome at Vladivostok station.

A smiling Kim, dressed in a black overcoat and black fedora hat, emerged onto the platform to be greeted by Russian officials about a minute late after the train was forced to reverse a few meters to ensure his door was aligned with the official welcoming line.

Kim’s arrival in Russia for a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin was broadcast live on Russian state television. Russian officials waited patiently as the train reversed gear, alongside two North Korean aides holding ramps they then put down to bridge the gap between the train and the platform.