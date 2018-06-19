Follow Us:
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit Beijing today

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit Beijing today

Kim Jong-un's trip follows his groundbreaking summit with President Donald Trump in Singapore last week that resulted in a surprise announcement of a US suspension of military drills with its South Korean ally.

By: AP | Beijing | Published: June 19, 2018 8:27:10 am
Kimg jong un china vist North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (file photo)
Chinese state media say North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will make a two-day state visit starting Tuesday.

Security was tight Tuesday morning at the Beijing airport where paramilitary police prevented journalists from shooting photos. A motorcade was seen leaving the airport in vehicles that were not apparently carrying flags. The state media reports did not say if Kim had already arrived in Beijing.

The visit will be Kim’s the third in recent months to China, North Korea’s main ally and key source of trade and assistance.

