North Korean cyber spies deploy new tactic: Tricking foreign experts into writing research for them

When Daniel DePetris, a US-based foreign affairs analyst, received an email in October from the director of the 38 North think-tank commissioning an article, it seemed to be business as usual.

It wasn’t.

The sender was actually a suspected North Korean spy seeking information, according to those involved and three cybersecurity researchers.

Instead of infecting his computer and stealing sensitive data, as hackers typically do, the sender appeared to be trying to elicit his thoughts on North Korean security issues by pretending to be 38 North director Jenny Town.

“I realized it wasn’t legit once I contacted the person with follow up questions and found out there was, in fact, no request that was made, and that this person was also a target,” DePetris told Reuters, referring to Town. “So I figured out pretty quickly this was a widespread campaign.”

The email is part of a new and previously unreported campaign by a suspected North Korean hacking group, according to the cybersecurity experts, five targeted individuals and emails reviewed by Reuters.

The cybersecurity experts suspect the hackers are targeting people who are influential in foreign governments to better understand where Western policy is headed on North Korea.

The hacking group, which researchers dubbed Thallium or Kimsuky, among other names, has long used “spear-phishing” emails that trick targets into giving up passwords or clicking attachments or links that load malware. Now, however, it also appears to simply ask researchers or other experts to offer opinions or write reports.

According to emails reviewed by Reuters, among the other issues raised were China’s reaction in the event of a new nuclear test; and whether a “quieter” approach to North Korean “aggression” might be warranted.

“The attackers are having a ton of success with this very, very simple method,” said James Elliott of the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC), who added that the new tactic first emerged in January. “The attackers have completely changed the process.”

MSTIC said it had identified “multiple” North Korea experts who have provided information to a Thallium attacker account.

A 2020 report by U.S. government cybersecurity agencies said Thallium has been operating since 2012 and “is most likely tasked by the North Korean regime with a global intelligence gathering mission.”

Thallium has historically targeted government employees, think tanks, academics, and human rights organisations, according to Microsoft.

“The attackers are getting the information directly from the horse’s mouth, if you will, and they don’t have to sit there and make interpretations because they’re getting it directly from the expert,” Elliott said.

NEW TACTICS

North Korean hackers are well-known for attacks netting millions of dollars, targeting Sony Pictures over a film seen as insulting to its leader, and stealing data from pharmaceutical and defence companies, foreign governments, and others.

North Korea’s embassy in London did not respond to a request for comment, but it has denied being involved in cyber crime.

In other attacks, Thallium and other hackers have spent weeks or months developing trust with a target before sending malicious software, said Saher Naumaan, principal threat intelligence analyst at BAE Systems Applied Intelligence.

But according to Microsoft, the group now also engages with experts in some cases without ever sending malicious files or links even after the victims respond.

This tactic can be quicker than hacking someone’s account and wading through their emails, bypasses traditional technical security programmes that wou…

