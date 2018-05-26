North Korea Summit pre-advance team to leave for Singapore: White House

The White House pre-advance team for Singapore will leave as scheduled in order to prepare should the summit take place,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. (AP Photo) The White House pre-advance team for Singapore will leave as scheduled in order to prepare should the summit take place,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. (AP Photo)

With a surprise meeting between the North and South Korean leaders, the White House on Saturday said its pre-advance team for the US-North Korea summit will head to Singapore as scheduled, rekindling hopes of a dialogue between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump yesterday said his summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un could still happen on June 12 after officials on both sides started talking, a day after he cancelled it, citing Pyongyang’s “open hostility”.

The White House statement comes after the surprise meeting between the North and South Korean leaders, rekindling hopes of a June 12 Singapore summit meeting between the US President Donald Trump and the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. The summit, the first time a sitting US president had met a North Korean leader, would have focused on ways of denuclearising the Korean peninsula and reducing tensions.

