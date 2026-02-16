Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

North Korea opens new housing district for families of Ukraine war dead 

North Korea has intensified propaganda glorifying troops deployed to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine, such as establishing a memorial wall and building a museum.

By: Reuters
2 min readFeb 16, 2026 09:16 AM IST First published on: Feb 16, 2026 at 09:16 AM IST
North Korea Kim's DaughterIn this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center left, and his daughter, center right, arrive at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Photo: AP)

North Korea said Monday it completed a new housing district in Pyongyang for families of North Korean soldiers killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, the latest effort by leader Kim Jong Un to honor the war dead.

State media photos showed Kim Jong Un walking through the new street called Saeppyol Street and visiting the homes of some of the families with his increasingly prominent daughter, believed to be named Kim Ju Ae, as he pledged to repay the “young martyrs” who “sacrificed all to their motherland.”

In recent months, North Korea has intensified propaganda glorifying troops deployed to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine, such as establishing a memorial wall and building a museum. Analysts see it as an effort to bolster internal unity and curb potential public discontent.

Kim in recent months has sent thousands of troops and large quantities of military equipment, including artillery and missiles, to fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, as the leaders align i n the face of their separate confrontations with Washington.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service told lawmakers last week it estimates that about 6,000 North Korean troops were killed or wounded during their deployment in the war, but did not provide a breakdown of fatalities. The agency said last year it believed roughly 600 had died.

Most Read
1Indian student found dead days after going missing in California: Who was Saketh Sreenivasaiah?
2‘Shame has been lost’: Barack Obama breaks silence on Donald Trump’s viral ‘racist’ video in a powerful defense of public decency
3US Department of Homeland Security shutdown begins: What services will be affected
4BNP seeks total reset in ties with India as Tarique Rahman prepares to lead Bangladesh
5Indian student found dead days after going missing in California: Who was Saketh Sreenivasaiah?
6Meet Yuvraj Narayan, Indian-origin man who will lead DP World after Dubai ‘Sultan’ resigned amid Epstein files links
Story continues below this ad

The spy agency believes North Korean forces are benefiting from the war by gaining modern combat experience and Russian technical support that could improve the performance of their weapons systems, according to lawmakers who attended last week’s closed-door briefing.

The construction of the new street comes as North Korea prepares to open a major ruling party congress later this month, where Kim is expected to announce his major goals in domestic and foreign policy over the next five years and take further steps to tighten his control.

Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 16, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us