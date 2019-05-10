North Korea missile test violated UN resolutions, says Japan

Toggle Menu
North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles on Thursday, its second missile test in less than a week.

NORTH KOREA: This Saturday, May 4, 2019, photo provided on Sunday, May 5, 2019, by the North Korean government shows a test of weapon systems, in North Korea. ( AP)

North Korea’s latest missile launch violated United Nations resolutions calling for a halt to such ballistic weapons tests, a spokesman for Japan’s government said on Friday.

“They were ballistic missiles and that puts it in contravention of UN resolutions,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami said at a regular press briefing.

People watch a TV showing a file photo of North Korea’s weapon systems during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday. (AP )

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles on Thursday, its second missile test in less than a week. Japan, which is within striking distance of North Korean mid-range missiles, has been a strong advocate of tough resolutions to force Pyongyang to abandon its ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons programs.

