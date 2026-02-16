Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Inside Kim Jong Un’s new Pyongyang district: A gift for families of ‘young martyrs’ killed in Russia’s war

North Korea unveils new Pyongyang housing for families of soldiers killed in Ukraine; learn more about Kim Jong Un's latest move.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 16, 2026 08:10 PM IST First published on: Feb 16, 2026 at 08:07 PM IST
North korea, kim jong un, ukraine soldiersIn this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second right, attends a completion ceremony of the new street, called Saeppyol Street in Pyongyang, North Korea Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. Korea News Service/AP

North Korea on Monday said it has completed a new housing district in Pyongyang for the families of its soldiers killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, in what appears to be the latest effort by leader Kim Jong Un to honour those who died in the conflict, news agency Associated Press reported.

State media released photographs of Kim walking through the newly built Saeppyol Street and visiting the homes of bereaved families. He was accompanied by his increasingly prominent daughter, believed to be named Kim Ju Ae.

During the visit, Kim pledged to repay the “young martyrs” who “sacrificed all to their motherland.”

Propaganda push amid mounting casualties

In recent months, Pyongyang has stepped up propaganda glorifying troops deployed to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The campaign has included the establishment of a memorial wall and the construction of a museum dedicated to the deployed soldiers.

Analysts say the moves are aimed at strengthening internal unity and pre-empting potential public discontent over casualties suffered in a distant war.

Story continues below this ad

Kim has, in recent months, dispatched thousands of troops and large quantities of military equipment — including artillery and missiles — to support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort in Ukraine. The deepening military cooperation comes as both leaders confront escalating tensions with Washington.

South Korea flags heavy losses

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service told lawmakers last week that it estimates around 6,000 North Korean troops have been killed or wounded during their deployment in the war, though it did not provide a breakdown of fatalities.

The agency had previously assessed last year that roughly 600 North Korean soldiers had died.

Most Read
1Indian student found dead days after going missing in California: Who was Saketh Sreenivasaiah?
2US Department of Homeland Security shutdown begins: What services will be affected
3‘Shame has been lost’: Barack Obama breaks silence on Donald Trump’s viral ‘racist’ video in a powerful defense of public decency
4BNP seeks total reset in ties with India as Tarique Rahman prepares to lead Bangladesh
5FBI: DNA found on discarded glove matches masked suspect in kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie’s mother
6Dubai Airport passenger traffic 2025: India retains top spot with 11.9 million travellers; check country-wise breakdown

According to lawmakers who attended the closed-door briefing, the spy agency believes North Korean forces are gaining modern combat experience and receiving Russian technical support that could enhance the performance of their weapons systems.

Story continues below this ad

Party congress ahead

The completion of the new housing district comes as North Korea prepares to convene a major ruling party congress later this month.

At the gathering, Kim is expected to outline his key domestic and foreign policy goals for the next five years and take further steps to consolidate his grip on power.

(With inputs from AP)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 16, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us