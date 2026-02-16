Inside Kim Jong Un’s new Pyongyang district: A gift for families of ‘young martyrs’ killed in Russia’s war

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second right, attends a completion ceremony of the new street, called Saeppyol Street in Pyongyang, North Korea Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. Korea News Service/AP

North Korea on Monday said it has completed a new housing district in Pyongyang for the families of its soldiers killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, in what appears to be the latest effort by leader Kim Jong Un to honour those who died in the conflict, news agency Associated Press reported.

State media released photographs of Kim walking through the newly built Saeppyol Street and visiting the homes of bereaved families. He was accompanied by his increasingly prominent daughter, believed to be named Kim Ju Ae.

During the visit, Kim pledged to repay the “young martyrs” who “sacrificed all to their motherland.”

Propaganda push amid mounting casualties

In recent months, Pyongyang has stepped up propaganda glorifying troops deployed to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The campaign has included the establishment of a memorial wall and the construction of a museum dedicated to the deployed soldiers.

Analysts say the moves are aimed at strengthening internal unity and pre-empting potential public discontent over casualties suffered in a distant war.

Kim has, in recent months, dispatched thousands of troops and large quantities of military equipment — including artillery and missiles — to support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort in Ukraine. The deepening military cooperation comes as both leaders confront escalating tensions with Washington.

South Korea flags heavy losses

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service told lawmakers last week that it estimates around 6,000 North Korean troops have been killed or wounded during their deployment in the war, though it did not provide a breakdown of fatalities.

The agency had previously assessed last year that roughly 600 North Korean soldiers had died.

According to lawmakers who attended the closed-door briefing, the spy agency believes North Korean forces are gaining modern combat experience and receiving Russian technical support that could enhance the performance of their weapons systems.

Party congress ahead

The completion of the new housing district comes as North Korea prepares to convene a major ruling party congress later this month.

At the gathering, Kim is expected to outline his key domestic and foreign policy goals for the next five years and take further steps to consolidate his grip on power.

