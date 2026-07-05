North Korea’s Kim Jong Un observes nuclear weapons tests aboard new naval destroyer

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un, second left, supervises tests of a destroyer, the Kang Kon's main gun and automatic cannons at an undisclosed place in North Korea Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo)

In a fresh military display amid growing push for a nuclear-powered navy, the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un Friday supervised the tests of a nuclear-capable cruise missile, alongside other weapons, the Associated Press reported quoting the state media on Sunday.

The tests took place aboard the new 5,000-ton destroyer, Kang Kon, which has been repaired after it was damaged during a failed launch ceremony in 2025, state media added.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the event included test-firings of a strategic cruise missile, the Kang Kon’s main gun and automatic cannons, trials of its electronic warfare systems and assessments of its target-detection and information-processing capabilities, AP quoted.