North Korea’s Kim Jong Un observes nuclear weapons tests aboard new naval destroyer

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un, second left, supervises tests of a destroyer, the Kang Kon's main gun and automatic cannons at an undisclosed place in North Korea Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo)
In a fresh military display amid growing push for a nuclear-powered navy, the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un Friday supervised the tests of a nuclear-capable cruise missile, alongside other weapons, the Associated Press reported quoting the state media on Sunday.
The tests took place aboard the new 5,000-ton destroyer, Kang Kon, which has been repaired after it was damaged during a failed launch ceremony in 2025, state media added.
According to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the event included test-firings of a strategic cruise missile, the Kang Kon’s main gun and automatic cannons, trials of its electronic warfare systems and assessments of its target-detection and information-processing capabilities, AP quoted.
After observing the tests from the shore, Kim directed officials to complete the destroyer’s trials and place the vessel in active duty within two months, the news agency added.
Kim’s focus on nuclear arms
In late June this year, North Korea commissioned its first 5,000-ton destroyer, the Choe Hyon. Kim celebrated the event with a lavish ceremony, affirming that the nuclear armament of his Navy was proceeding as planned, AP highlighted.
Kim has been increasingly turning his focus to naval capabilities, such as the construction of a nuclear-powered submarine.
At Workers’ Party congress in February this year, Kim also outlined his five-year military goals, and called for intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of underwater launches, the news agency stated.
Kim has, moreover, called for building two new 5,000-ton warships annually over the next five years. He also plans to develop a larger 10,000-ton destroyer in the near future, AP reported.
What is Choe Hyon?
North Korea unveiled the Choe Hyon in April 2025.
For Kim, it stood as a major step towards expanding his military’s operational reach and preemptive strike capabilities, KCNA reported, describing the features of the destroyer. The warship is equipped with anti-aircraft and anti-ship weapons as well as nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles, state media agency added.
South Korean officials have claimed the vessel was likely built with Russian assistance as military ties between the two countries deepened.
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How was Kang Kon damaged?
The Kang Kon was unveiled a month after the Choe Hyon in May 2025, however, it was damaged during a botched launch at the northern port of Chongjin, according to AP. The damage prompted a furious reaction from Kim.
The ship was relaunched this year in June following repairs, even though external experts continue to question its readiness for active duty, AP quoted.
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