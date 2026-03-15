Kim Jong Un, teenage daughter watch rocket test: What is happening in North Korea?

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un, center right, and his daughter, center left, attend a live-fire test of multiple rocket launch systems, at an undisclosed place in North Korea. (Photo: AP)

Kim Jong Un has overseen a live-fire test of multiple rocket launch systems while appearing with his teenage daughter, in the latest weapons activity by North Korea as tensions rise during military drills by the United States and South Korea, according to AP.

North Korea’s state news agency, Korean Central News Agency, said Kim watched the drill on Saturday near the country’s east coast. The test involved twelve 600mm rocket launchers that fired towards the sea.

South Korea’s military said it detected about 10 ballistic missiles launched from the North’s capital region towards the eastern waters. South Korea’s National Security Council described the launches as a provocation and said they violated resolutions of the United Nations Security Council that ban ballistic missile activity by North Korea.

The launches come as the US and South Korea are holding their annual joint military exercise, which North Korea has repeatedly criticised.

What did Kim Jong Un say about the weapons test?

KCNA reported that Kim said the drill was meant to demonstrate the power and range of the weapons system.

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According to the agency, the exercise would expose enemies within a range of about 420 kilometres and give them “a deep understanding of the destructive power of tactical nuclear weapon”.

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows a test firing of multiple rocket launch systems, at an undisclosed place in North Korea. (Photo: AP)

“If this weapon is used, the opponent’s military infrastructure within its striking range can never survive,” Kim said, according to KCNA.

Photos released by the state media showed Kim standing near large launch trucks and watching rockets being fired. His daughter, Kim Ju Ae, was seen walking beside him and observing the test.

She has appeared with her father at several missile tests, military parades and other public events since late 2022. Her repeated appearances have led some observers to suggest she may be introduced as a possible future leader.

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What is behind the latest launches?

Experts say North Korea’s large rocket launch systems sit between artillery weapons and ballistic missiles because they generate their own thrust and can be guided during flight.

North Korea has said some of these systems are capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows a test firing of multiple rocket launch systems, at an undisclosed place in North Korea. (Photo: AP)

The launches also come during the annual Freedom Shield drills, which are computer-based command post exercises scheduled to continue until March 19.

North Korea often responds to these drills with missile launches and strong statements, arguing that the exercises are preparation for an invasion.

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The latest test highlights continuing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, where military activity and weapons development remain central to the standoff between North Korea and the United States and its regional allies.