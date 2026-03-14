North Korea fires ballistic missiles towards sea, says South Korea

Japan's Defence Ministry said the missile flew to an altitude of 80 kms, covering a range of 340 kms, Reuters reported.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Mar 14, 2026 01:03 PM IST
North Kora fired more than 10 ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said.North Kora fired more than 10 ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said.
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North Korea fired more than 10 ballistic missiles toward the eastern sea on Saturday, South Korea’s military said. The fresh attack comes as South Korea and US are currently conducting a joint military exercise.

Japan’s Defence Ministry said the missile flew to an altitude of 80 kms, covering a range of 340 kms, Reuters reported.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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