Friday, Nov 18, 2022

North Korea fires another ballistic missile toward sea, says Seoul

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launch was made on Friday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

A man walks past a TV broadcasting a news report, on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea, November 17, 2022. (Reuters)

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Friday, South Korea’s military said, a day after the North resumed its testing activities in an apparent protest over US moves to solidify its alliances with South Korea and Japan.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launch was made on Friday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. The launch is the latest in a slew of missile tests by North Korea in recent weeks. But the country had halted weapons launches for about a week before it fired a ballistic missile on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s launch, the North’s foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the US bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan. Choe was referring to US President Joe Biden’s recent trilateral summit with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Cambodia.

In their joint statement, the three leaders strongly condemned North Korea’s recent missile tests and agreed to work together to strengthen deterrence. Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to defend South Korea and Japan with a full range of capabilities, including its nuclear arms.

Choe didn’t say what steps North Korea could take but said that “the US will be well aware that it is gambling, for which it will certainly regret.”

The North has argued a US military presence in the region as proof of its hostility toward the country. It has said its recent series of weapons launches were response to what it called provocative military drills between the United States and South Korea.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 07:21:02 am
Road to G20, Delhi 2023

