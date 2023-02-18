scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
North Korea fires a ballistic missile, says South Korea

The firing comes after North Korea threatened on Friday an "unprecedentedly persistent, strong" response.

Kim Jong UnNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Reuters/File)
North Korea fires a ballistic missile, says South Korea
North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Saturday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan’s Coast Guard also said North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile.

The firing comes after North Korea threatened on Friday an “unprecedentedly persistent, strong” response as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off the North’s growing nuclear and missile threats.

Pyongyang may have created a military unit tasked with operating new intercontinental ballistic missiles, in line with its recent restructuring of the military, state media video footage from a Feb. 9 parade suggested.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 14:41 IST
