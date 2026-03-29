North Korea conducts engine test for missile capable of targeting US mainland

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un, center right, and his daughter, center left, attend a live-fire test of multiple rocket launch systems, at an undisclosed place in North Korea. (Photo: AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen a successful test of a high-thrust, solid-fuel engine, marking a significant step in boosting the country’s strategic military capability. The engine, with a maximum thrust of 2,500 kilonewtons, is part of North Korea’s efforts to modernise its arsenal of missiles capable of reaching the United States mainland.

This comes after Kim’s speech at North Korea’s Parliament, during which he pledged to solidify his country’s status as a nuclear power and accused the US of global “state terrorism and aggression”, likely referencing the Middle East conflict.