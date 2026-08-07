Why North Korea is sending troops and missiles to Russia

A man photographs parts of an unidentified missile, which Ukrainian authorities believe to be made in North Korea and was used in a strike in Kharkiv earlier this week, amid Russias attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 6, 2024. (REUTERS)

North Korea has expanded its military support for Russia by deploying a specialised missile unit to western Russia, according to Ukrainian intelligence, marking the latest stage in Pyongyang’s growing involvement in the Ukraine war.

The deployment follows the dispatch of thousands of North Korean troops, millions of artillery shells and ballistic missiles over the past two years.

A North Korean missile unit comprising about 90 personnel has begun deploying to western Russia and is expected to be stationed in the Voronezh region, an official at Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency said. The unit could be equipped with up to 120 ballistic missiles and six launchers.