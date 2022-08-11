North Korea declares victory over Covid, reveals Kim Jong Un suffered ‘fever’

August 11, 2022 8:27:57 am
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un declared victory in the battle against Covid-19 on Thursday, with the leader’s sister revealing he had suffered from fever and vowing “deadly retaliation” against South Korea which it blames for causing the outbreak.
Kim ordered a lifting of maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed in May, adding that North Korea must maintain a “steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier and intensifying the anti-epidemic work until the end of the global health crisis,” according to a report by state news agency KCNA.
North Korea has never confirmed how many people caught Covid-19, apparently lacking testing supplies. It had instead reported daily numbers of fever patients, which totalled some 4.77 million, but has registered no new such cases since July 29.
Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, said the young leader himself had suffered from fever symptoms, according to KCNA, indicating for the first time that he might have been infected with the virus.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Even though he was seriously ill with a high fever, he could not lie down for a moment thinking about the people he had to take care of until the end in the face of the anti-epidemic war,” she said in remarks at a meeting on Wednesday to review the country’s anti-epidemic responses.
She did not elaborate on Kim’s health, but blamed leaflets from South Korea found near the border for causing the outbreak.
North Korean defectors and activists in the South had for decades sent balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets to the North, alongside food, medicine, money and other items.
Kim Yo Jong criticised Seoul’s new government of President Yoon Suk-yeol for seeking to lift a 2020 ban on those campaigns, calling it an “invariable principal enemy.”
“We can no longer overlook the uninterrupted influx of rubbish from South Korea,” she said, threatening to “wipe out” Seoul’s authorities. “Our countermeasure must be a deadly retaliatory one.”
South Korea’s Unification Ministry expressed regret over North Korea’s claim that letters from defectors were responsible for the Covid outbreak and the threats Pyongyang made, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.
Restrictions removed
Analysts said although the authoritarian North has used the pandemic to tighten social controls, its victory declaration could be a prelude to restoring trade hampered by border lockdowns and other restrictions.
Observers have also said it may clear the way for the North to conduct its first nuclear weapon test since 2017.
“The meeting seems primarily aimed at fostering unity among the people, but could also be to send a message to China that they’re Covid-free and ready to restart trade,” said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.
North Korea’s official death rate of 0.0016%, or 74 out of some 4.77 million, is an “unprecedented miracle,” anti-Covid chief Ri Chung Gil told the meeting.
The World Health Organisation has cast doubts on North Korea’s claims, saying in June the situation could be getting worse.
“Whatever the truth behind the numbers, this is the story being told to the North Korean citizens. And right now the numbers are telling them that the epidemic is over,” said Martyn Williams, a researcher with the U.S.-based 38 North Project, who has been tracking North Korean case reports.
Like other countries, North Korea is likely balancing the need for control – whether for political or medical reasons – with public fatigue over restrictions, he said.
“As of Wednesday evening, state TV was still showing 100% mask wearing in public activities but the longer cases remain at zero, I think the greater the public will question the continued limitations on their lives,” Williams said.
Pyongyang’s declaration of victory over Covid comes despite no known vaccine programme. Instead, the country says it relied on lockdowns, homegrown medicine treatments, and what Kim called the “advantageous Korean-style socialist system.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Arjun Kapoor reveals why he took ‘baby steps’ to go public with Malaika
Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than donePremium
Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
Latest News
North Korea declares victory over Covid, reveals Kim Jong Un suffered ‘fever’
Madras HC upholds transfer of 1,000 crocodiles to Gujarat zoo
What goes into a good apology?
Video of cop complaining about ‘poor quality mess food’ goes viral, probe ordered
CBI arrests engineer of power utility for taking bribe
Kashmir: Two militants killed as Army foil attack on base at Rajouri
Daily Briefing: Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM; India holds first political dialogue with NATO
Gujarat govt forms 7-member task force to check spread of Lumpy Skin Disease
New Zealand beats West Indies by 13 runs in 1st T20 game
RRU to provide research and development support to IAF
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Agastya Nanda, what advice star kids got from their older siblings before their big debut
Alia Bhatt’s Darlings and retaliation to abuse: The road from grievous rage to closure is a hellish nightmare