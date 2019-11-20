North Korea calls Biden ‘rabid dog’, just the latest in Pyongyang’s long list of insults

In global diplomacy, criticism in dialogue is par for the course but no nation issues insults quite like North Korea. Last week, North Korea’s state news agency, the KCNA issued a statement calling former US vice-president and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden a “rabid dog” that “must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late” and that “doing so will be beneficial for the US also”.

Advertising

It was not immediately clear what Biden had done to deserve the wrath of Pyongyang, but the statement harshly denounced the US politician and pulled no punches. In May this year, Biden accused DPRK leader Kim Jong Un of being a “tyrant” during a campaign speech after which North Korea’s state media immediately issued harsh rebukes, calling Biden “an imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being, let alone a politician” and “a fool of low IQ”.

In the most recent commentary against Biden, North Korean state media said Biden was “bereft of elementary appearance as a human being, much less a politician” who had “again reeled off a string of rubbish against the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK”. North Korea closely watches international media and diplomats for even the most seemingly inconsequential news concerning the nation and regularly issues feedback through its state news agency. However, due to historically poor relations between the two countries, the harshest criticism is usually reserved for the US, its politicians and other public figures who accuse and criticize North Korea, particularly its leader, Kim Jong Un.

In the past, North Korea has called former US National Security Adviser John Bolton “dim-sighted”, and accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “fabricating stories like a fiction writer”. Despite Kim Jong Un’s public displays of friendliness with US President Donald Trump, in 2017, North Korea infamously called Trump “mentally deranged” and a “dotard”, an archaic term for an elderly person suffering from senility.

Advertising

KCNA, in its relatively lengthy statement, referred to Biden’s former bids for presidency as “two failed presidential elections” by a “profiteer” who “has now gone zealous in another presidential election campaign, wandering about like a starving field dog”. It also stated that Biden was showing signs “of the final stage of dementia” and that “time (had) come for him to depart his life.”

The KCNA statement implied that Biden had “slander(ed) the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK” and deserved “the DPRK’s merciless punishment” that would compel Biden to realise “even in a grave what horrible consequences will be brought about by his thoughtless utterances.”

Following the statement by North Korea, Trump chimed in on Twitter, coming to Biden’s defense in a roundabout way, that despite his many faults, Joe Biden was “not a rabid dog” and “is actually somewhat better than that,” adding that Kim “should act quickly, get the deal done” (sic).

Mr. Chairman, Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a “rabid dog.” He is actually somewhat better than that, but I am the only one who can get you where you have to be. You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon! https://t.co/kO2k14lTf7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

Three years ago, the KCNA called former South Korean President Park Geun-hye a “tailless, old, insane bitch,” a “senile old woman” and a “murderous demon” destined to meet “a sudden and violent death”, presumably in response to her reactions following a nuclear test and rocket launch undertaken by North Korea in 2016 and statements that Park made referencing a potential “regime collapse” in Pyongyang. After Park took office in 2013, North Korea directed several insults her way over the years, calling her a “prostitute” who was living in the “groin of her American boss”, among other things.

In 2014, after the Hollywood film “The Interview” mocked Kim Jong Un by depicting the leader’s assasination, North Korea’s National Defense Commission called former US President Barack Obama a “monkey in a tropical forest”, following accusations by the US government that North Korea had been involved in hacking Sony Pictures in retaliation for the company’s plans to release the film that was offensive to the DPRK leader.