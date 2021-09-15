North Korea fired possible ballistic missile, says South Korea

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday, days after testing a long-range cruise missile.

Japan’s Coast Guard also said an object that could be a ballistic missile was fired from North Korea.

Both the South Korean military and Japanese Coast Guard gave no details.

The launch came after North Korea said it successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile last weekend, calling it “a strategic weapon of great significance.” Analysts say the missile could be the country’s first such weapon with a nuclear capability.

Pyongyang has been steadily developing its weapons programme amid a standoff over talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in return for US sanctions relief. The negotiations have stalled since 2019.

Japan PM calls North Korea’s ballistic missile launch ‘outrageous’

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday called North Korea’s ballistic missile launch “outrageous”, and strongly condemned the action as a threat to peace and security of the region.The South Korean military said earlier in the day the North had fired two ballistic missiles.