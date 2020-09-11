scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 11, 2020
Top news

North Carolina deputy shot to death; suspect killed

Henderson County Deputy Ryan Hendrix died Thursday afternoon, hours after he was shot while he and other deputies responded to a call about a vehicle break-in, news outlets reported.

By: AP | Us | September 11, 2020 1:22:21 pm
North Carolina deputy dead, North Carolina deputy shot dead, North Carolina deputy murder, World news, Indian ExpressSheriff Lowell Griffin said a homeowner had noticed someone breaking into a car around 3 a.m. Thursday.

A suspect in a vehicle break-in fatally shot a deputy before the suspect was killed by other officers during an early morning encounter, a North Carolina sheriff said Thursday.

Henderson County Deputy Ryan Hendrix died Thursday afternoon, hours after he was shot while he and other deputies responded to a call about a vehicle break-in, news outlets reported.

Sheriff Lowell Griffin said a homeowner had noticed someone breaking into a car around 3 a.m. Thursday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Griffin said the homeowner yelled at the man, who then shattered a window at the home with a crowbar. Griffin said the man and the homeowner exchanged gunfire after the suspect took a gun from the vehicle and before deputies arrived.

Griffin said the suspect appeared to comply with commands to show deputies his hands before firing once and shooting Hendrix in the face. The sheriff said two other deputies returned fire and that the suspect, identified as Robert Ray Doss Jr, died at the scene.

Hendrix, who had been with the sheriff’s office since 2012, was a Marine veteran and the father of two children.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 11: Latest News

Advertisement