scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Construction at Obama Presidential Center in Chicago paused after noose found at site

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago will be a museum and public gathering space commemorating Barack and Michelle Obama, the first African-American president and first lady.

Former President Barack Obama speaks in Philadelphia. (AP)

Chicago police are investigating a noose that was found at the construction site of the Obama Presidential Center on Thursday, an act the Illinois governor condemned as a symbol of racist hatred.

The incident led to a temporary halt in construction, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing the construction consortium that is building the center.

“The Chicago Police Department is aware of this matter and it is under investigation,” police spokesperson Alex Aguas said in an email.

The noose was reported to police by the Lakeside Alliance, a construction team of Black-owned companies that is building the Obama Presidential Center, which will be a museum and public gathering space commemorating Barack and Michelle Obama, the first African-American president and first lady.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Emotional reunion for Class of 1974: ‘What do you call a President?...Premium
Emotional reunion for Class of 1974: ‘What do you call a President?...
In Delhi University, switch from cut-off to CUET helps Bihar state board,...Premium
In Delhi University, switch from cut-off to CUET helps Bihar state board,...

The noose is a symbol for the lynching of thousands of former slaves and their descendants who were hunted down, killed, and often hung from trees in the Jim Crow period following the end of slavery in the United States in 1865.

“The noose is more than a symbol of racism, it is a heart-stopping reminder of the violence and terror inflicted on Black Americans for centuries,” Illinois Governor J B Pritzker said on Twitter.

The Lakeside Alliance is offering a $100,000 reward to help find those responsible, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing an alliance statement.

Advertisement

“We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite. Anti-bias training is included in our onboarding process and reiterated during sitewide meetings. We are suspending all operations on-site in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers,” the alliance said.

Construction on the site began in 2021 and the center is due to open in 2025.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 10:39:22 am
Next Story

Can Germans save their beloved Rhine?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement