scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 11, 2021
MUST READ

Nobel Prize 2021 in Economics awarded to David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three have “completely reshaped empirical work in the economic sciences.”

By: AP |
Updated: October 11, 2021 3:47:08 pm
(From Left to Right) David Card, Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens. (Twitter/NobelPrize)

Three US-based economists have won the 2021 Nobel prize for economics for work on drawing conclusions from unintended experiments, or so-called “natural experiments.”

The winners were David Card of the University of California at Berkeley; Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Guido Imbens from Stanford University.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three have “completely reshaped empirical work in the economic sciences.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 11: Latest News

Advertisement