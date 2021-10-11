Nobel Prize 2021 in Economics awarded to David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens

Updated: October 11, 2021 3:47:08 pm
Three US-based economists have won the 2021 Nobel prize for economics for work on drawing conclusions from unintended experiments, or so-called “natural experiments.”
The winners were David Card of the University of California at Berkeley; Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Guido Imbens from Stanford University.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three have “completely reshaped empirical work in the economic sciences.”
