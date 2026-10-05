Three win Nobel Prize in Medicine for research into brain activity

Karl Deisseroth, a 54-year-old American, Hegemann, a 71-year-old German, and Georg Nagel, a 73-year-old German, were selected by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute medical university. (Photo: X/ @NobelPrize)

The 2026 Nobel Prize season has begun and three scientists have won the award in medicine on Monday for working on the mechanisms the brain uses to switch on or off, the activity of individual nerve cells.

Karl Deisseroth, 54, Peter Hegemann, 71, and Georg Nagel, 73, carried out the research into light-gated ion channels and optogenetics. The three scientists are based in Germany and the United States.