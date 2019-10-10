Nobel Prize in Literature: Peter Handke wins 2019 award, Olga Tokarczuk 2018

Two Nobel Prizes in literature — one for 2019 and one for 2018 — were announced Thursday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Austrian author Peter Handke is the winner of Nobel in literature this year and the award for 2018 went to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk. The 2018 award was postponed following sex abuse allegations that had rocked the Swedish Academy.

Watch the very moment the Nobel Prizes in Literature for 2018 and 2019 are announced. Presented by Mats Malm, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy.

#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/q0KkCsBer9 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2019

There was no Literature Nobel in 2018 after the Nobel Foundation stopped the Swedish Academy, the body that chooses the winner, from awarding the Prize. The Foundation stepped in after the Swedish Academy was hit by allegations of sexual abuse, financial wrongdoing, corruption, and a cover-up.

2019 Literature Laureate Peter Handke was born 1942 in a village named Griffen, located in the region Kärnten in southern Austria. This was also the birthplace of his mother Maria, who belonged to the Slovenian minority.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/yK6lrKj9sv — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2019

During the #MeToo campaign in 2017, 18 women accused French-Swedish photographer and one of Sweden’s leading cultural personalities, Jean-Claude Arnault, of sexually harassing them over a period of more than 20 years. Arnault is married to the influential Swedish poet and writer Katarina Frostenson, who was then a long-time member of the Swedish Academy.

Advertising

The institution, founded in 1786, has previously chosen to reserve the prize on seven occasions: in 1915, 1919, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1936 and 1949 because no literature candidate was deemed worthy of the prize.

On Wednesday, three scientists won Nobel in Chemistry for their pioneering work leading to the development of lithium-ion batteries. On Tuesday, the physics award was given to a Canadian-American and two Swiss, and on Monday the Physiology or Medicine award went to two Americans and one British scientist.

So far, nine Nobel prizes have been awarded this week. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Monday.

-With AP inputs