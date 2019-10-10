Nobel Prize in Literature: Peter Handke wins 2019 award, Olga Tokarczuk 2018

Toggle Menu
This year, two Nobel prizes for literature were announced - one for 2019 and pone for the last year. The 2018 award was postponed following sex abuse allegations that had rocked the Swedish Academy.

Two Nobel Prizes in literature — one for 2019 and one for 2018 — were announced Thursday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Austrian author Peter Handke is the winner of Nobel in literature this year and the award for 2018 went to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk. The 2018 award was postponed following sex abuse allegations that had rocked the Swedish Academy.

There was no Literature Nobel in 2018 after the Nobel Foundation stopped the Swedish Academy, the body that chooses the winner, from awarding the Prize. The Foundation stepped in after the Swedish Academy was hit by allegations of sexual abuse, financial wrongdoing, corruption, and a cover-up.

During the #MeToo campaign in 2017, 18 women accused French-Swedish photographer and one of Sweden’s leading cultural personalities, Jean-Claude Arnault, of sexually harassing them over a period of more than 20 years. Arnault is married to the influential Swedish poet and writer Katarina Frostenson, who was then a long-time member of the Swedish Academy.

The institution, founded in 1786, has previously chosen to reserve the prize on seven occasions: in 1915, 1919, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1936 and 1949 because no literature candidate was deemed worthy of the prize.

On Wednesday, three scientists won Nobel in Chemistry for their pioneering work leading to the development of lithium-ion batteries. On Tuesday, the physics award was given to a Canadian-American and two Swiss, and on Monday the Physiology or Medicine award went to two Americans and one British scientist.

So far, nine Nobel prizes have been awarded this week. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Monday.

-With AP inputs

