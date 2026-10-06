Belgium’s Francis Halzen wins Nobel Prize in Physics for discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics to Francis Halzen. (Photo: X/ @NobelPrize)

Physics Nobel Prize 2026: The Nobel Prize in Physics for 2026 was announced on Tuesday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, and it has been awarded to Belgium’s particle physicist Francis Halzen “for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.”

The Nobel Committee, in a press release, stated that the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, conceived by Halzen, tracks neutrinos that originate in the distant cosmos. It added, “The neutrino interactions that are continuously collected by IceCube will provide researchers with novel knowledge about the violent settings in which high-energy neutrinos can be created – and could even reveal previously unknown cosmic phenomena.”