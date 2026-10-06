Belgium’s Francis Halzen wins Nobel Prize in Physics for discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin

Nobel Prize in Physics 2026: Francis Halzen has won the physics laurel for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and high-energy neutrino discovery.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 04:00 PM IST
nobel prize in physicsThe Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics to Francis Halzen. (Photo: X/ @NobelPrize)
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Physics Nobel Prize 2026: The Nobel Prize in Physics for 2026 was announced on Tuesday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, and it has been awarded to Belgium’s particle physicist Francis Halzen “for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.”

The Nobel Committee, in a press release, stated that the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, conceived by Halzen, tracks neutrinos that originate in the distant cosmos. It added, “The neutrino interactions that are continuously collected by IceCube will provide researchers with novel knowledge about the violent settings in which high-energy neutrinos can be created – and could even reveal previously unknown cosmic phenomena.”

The winner of Nobel Prize in Physics is poised to receive a prize sum totalling 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million),which is shared if there are more than one winner. The 2025 Nobel prize in physics was awarded to US-based scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis for experiments that demonstrated the principles of quantum physics in action.

Halzen, who is a professor at the University of Wisconsin in United States’ Madison, realised that ice at the South Pole could be used to track particles known as neutrinos.

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