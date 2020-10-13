Watch: Nobel Prize in Economics winner wakes up co-winner in middle of night to share news

Wilson, who is also Milgrom's neighbour, walked over to his house to share the news in the middle of the night.(Twitter/@Stanford)

It was 2.15 am in California. The Nobel Prize in Economics was to be announced shortly in Stockholm. But the Nobel Prize committee couldn’t reach Paul Milgrom to tell him that he has won. That was when fellow winner Robert Wilson decided to take the matter into his own hands.

Wilson, who is also Milgrom’s neighbour, walked over to his house to share the news in the middle of the night.

In a security camera footage tweeted by Standford University, where the two teach, Wilson is heard saying, “You’ve won the Nobel Prize. And so they’re trying to reach you, but they cannot. They don’t seem to have a number for you.”

After a moment of silence, a surprised Milgrom responds: “Yeah, I have? Wow.”

Milgrom’s wife, who was in Stockholm, also heard the good news at the same time after receiving a security-camera notification on her phone.

Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson Monday won the Nobel Prize 2020 in Economic Sciences “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.”

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a press release, “This year’s Laureates, Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, have studied how auctions work. They have also used their insights to design new auction formats for goods and services that are difficult to sell in a traditional way, such as radio frequencies.”

