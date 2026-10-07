Henri Kagan, Kenso Soai win Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026

The 2026 Nobel Chemistry laureates include Kagan, affiliated with Université Paris-Sud in Orsay, France, and 95-year-old Soai, who is affiliated with the Tokyo University of Science.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 7, 2026 03:38 PM IST
nobel prize in chemistryThe Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai. (Photo: X/ @NobelPrize)
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The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for 2026 on Wednesday in Stockholm to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai “for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.”

The 2026 Nobel Chemistry laureates include Kagan, affiliated with Université Paris-Sud in Orsay, France, and 95-year-old Soai, who is affiliated with the Tokyo University of Science.

Discovering a new way of manipulating chemical reactions, Kagan’s findings allowed a greater excess of one of the mirror images to be created than was previously assumed possible. Henri Kagan’s discovery will be instrumental for chemists who develop reactions for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, flavours, scents and new materials.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three scientists last year for their development of new molecular structures that can trap vast quantities of gas inside. The scientific achievement laid the foundation to potentially suck the greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere and harvest moisture from the desert environment, the Associated Press reported.

 

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