Nobel Prize 2021 in Chemistry awarded to Benjamin List and David MacMillan

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Wednesday awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to scientists Benjamin List and David W C MacMillan “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis.”
The prestigious prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million).
