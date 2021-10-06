scorecardresearch
Nobel Prize 2021 in Chemistry awarded to Benjamin List and David MacMillan

Nobel Prize 2021:  The prestigious prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million).

By: Reuters | Stockholm |
Updated: October 6, 2021 3:32:39 pm
Scientists Benjamin List (Left) and David W C MacMillan. (Twitter/NobelPrize)

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Wednesday awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to scientists Benjamin List and David W C MacMillan “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis.”

The prestigious prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million).

