Nobel Prize 2021 in Chemistry awarded to Benjamin List and David MacMillan

Scientists Benjamin List (Left) and David W C MacMillan. (Twitter/NobelPrize)

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Wednesday awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to scientists Benjamin List and David W C MacMillan “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis.” BREAKING NEWS:

The 2021 #NobelPrize in Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis.” pic.twitter.com/SzTJ2Chtge — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2021 The prestigious prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million).

