Indian-origin South African jurist Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay gets Nobel Peace Prize 2026

Indian-origin South African jurist Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2026. Navanethem (Navi) Pillay was born in South Africa on September 23 1941 to Indian parents of Tamil descent. As a poor Indian South African growing up under apartheid, she faced intersectional layers of hardships and discrimination.

She served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014.

The Nobel Committee said that she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Pillay “for her efforts to promote peace and international law”. “A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others ​who ​stood up against ⁠apartheid to her service as a judge in some ‌of the key international court cases of our time,” the committee said in its statement.