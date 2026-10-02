Nobel Peace Prize 2026: Trump wants it, Carney eyeing it, but could International Space Station win?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the winner in Oslo on October 9. It received 287 candidates this year - 208 individuals and 79 organisations.

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
4 min readOct 2, 2026 04:59 PM IST First published on: Oct 2, 2026 at 04:30 PM IST
Nobel PrizeA close-up view of a Nobel Prize medal at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda. (Photo: AP)

The International Space Station could be a surprise choice for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, according to forecasters quoted by the Associated Press. Other names being discussed include US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, emergency teams in Sudan, children’s advocates in Ukraine and two international courts.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the winner in Oslo on October 9. It received 287 candidates this year – 208 individuals and 79 organisations. Predicting the winner is inherently speculative, with the committee having made surprising and controversial choices in the past.

Express InfoGenIE · Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize 2026: From the ISS to Trump, who is in the conversation?

Tap through five sections on the names being discussed before the October 9 announcement.

2026PEACE

01 · The numbers

A crowded field for 2026

Candidates
Individuals
Organisations
Oct 9Announcement
IndividualOrganisation
OCT9

The laureate is announced in Oslo on Friday, October 9. The award ceremony follows on December 10.

Source: Norwegian Nobel Institute

02 · The unexpected contender

The International Space Station

25+years of cooperation
International Space Station
NASA · USRoscosmos · RussiaESA · EuropeJAXA · JapanCSA · Canada
PRIO’s rationale

The ISS shows how “geopolitical rivals can cooperate around a shared, peaceful endeavor” — American and Russian partners have kept working together even after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), led by acting director Haakon Gjerløw, added the ISS to its shortlist this year, calling it “a rare symbol of global cooperation”. The station has been continuously crewed since November 2000.

Source: AP, PRIO via News in English

03 · The political names

Discussed — not confirmed

These are names discussed by experts and prediction markets. The Nobel Committee keeps nominations secret for 50 years and does not confirm nominees.
Donald TrumpIN THE CONVERSATIONAP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Donald Trump

US President

Why discussedHas made no secret of wanting the prize; features in prediction markets.

The caveatFaces controversy over the US-Israel war on Iran that began in February.

Mark CarneyIN THE CONVERSATIONREUTERS/Todd Korol

Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister

Why discussedStood out for standing up to Trump on issues such as US tariffs; features in prediction markets.

The caveatExperts expect a “non-controversial” pick this year.

Source: AP, News in English

04 · Institutions & groups

Tap a card to see why it is in the frame

Emergency Response RoomsSudan’s grassroots, volunteer-run relief network, delivering food and aid in the war.

Save the Children + Mykola KulebaDiscussed as a joint pairing: the children’s charity and Ukrainian advocate Mykola Kuleba, who leads Save Ukraine.

Committee to Protect JournalistsFlagged after the deadliest two years for reporters in 45 years.

ICJ + ICCThe International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, discussed together as guardians of international law.

Source: AP, PRIO shortlist via News in English

05 · What to watch on October 9

Six things that will shape the pick

International cooperation
Peace-building
Humanitarian work
International law
Women’s representation
Individual or organisation?

20 of 112 individual laureates in the prize’s 125-year history have been women. In the past 15 years, eight women have won individually, against six men.

An individual

208 of this year’s candidates

or
An organisation

79 of this year’s candidates

Source: AP, Norwegian Nobel Institute

Sources: Norwegian Nobel Institute, AP, Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO). Names in sections 2–4 are discussed by experts and are not confirmed nominees.

Express InfoGenIE

Why experts mention the space station

Haakon Gjerløw, acting director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, is considered a prominent Nobel Peace Prize forecaster. He told AP that the organisation behind the space station is a rare symbol of countries working together at a time when many are turning towards narrower national interests. His institute’s annual watch list is closely followed by Nobel analysts and prediction-market participants.

AP reported that experts believe the committee usually looks at whether peace lasts, whether the work builds links between nations, and whether it strengthens the quiet work of institutions.

Trump, Carney and other names in Nobel conversation

Trump has made no secret of his desire to win the prize. Several political leaders have said they nominated him, although the Nobel Committee does not confirm individual nominations. AP said his candidacy could prove controversial given the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran. Shawn Davies, a senior analyst at the Uppsala Conflict Data Program, said he doubted even Trump’s own supporters would expect him to win, given what he described as a “forever war” in Iran.

Story continues below this ad

Carney has gained attention abroad this year, mainly by standing up to Trump on issues such as US tariffs. A win for him would make ties with the US worse, said Nelson Wiseman, a professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, who added that Trump will be unhappy whoever gets the prize.

Gjerløw’s list also has Ukrainian children’s advocate Mykola Kuleba, Save the Children, Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms, which is a local relief network, and the Committee to Protect Journalists. The group is on the list after two years in which more reporters died than in any two years since records began almost 45 years ago.

The International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court were also named together. AP reported that the ICC has drawn both criticism and support over its arrest warrants for leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump has long criticised the court. In July, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a campaign against the ICC, saying it threatened US sovereignty. Later that month, the ICC’s chief prosecutor was removed from office amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Gjerløw said the committee’s task is harder after last year’s winner, Venezuela’s María Corina Machado, presented her Nobel medal to Trump in a symbolic gesture. This came days after US forces removed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power.

Most Read
1Flydubai Incident Highlights: Pilot Smit Machchhar ‘talking, smiling’ as Indian Embassy shares health update
2Who is Captain Smit Machchhar, the ‘hero’, who saved over 170 lives onboard flydubai?
3Smit Machchhar health update: Injured flydubai pilot shifted from Saudi Arabia to Abu Dhabi
4Flydubai FZ1073 incident: What we know about co-pilot who attacked Indian captain Smit Machchhar
5Squawk 7500 and a stabbed Indian pilot: Inside cockpit of flydubai FZ1073
6New video shows chaos on flydubai flight after Indian pilot foils attack
Story continues below this ad

Wars, women and what to watch before October 9

The report added that this year’s prize comes at a time of more war and conflict than in decades, including in Sudan, Ukraine, Yemen, Iran and the wider West Asia. Davies linked this to changes in the global security order and to a fall in US readiness to enforce international rules. He said Washington has gone from guarantor of the post-war order to a violator of it in some cases.

Jody Williams, who shared the 1997 prize with the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, hopes more women will win. Only 20 of the 112 individual winners in the prize’s 125-year history have been women. In the past 15 years, eight women have won on their own, against six men. Names of women in betting markets this year include Gaza surgeon Sara al-Saqqa and Yulia Navalnaya, the Russian opposition figure and widow of Alexei Navalny.

Nobel week starts on Monday with the medicine prize, followed by physics Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The peace prize is on Friday, and the economics prize follows on October 12. The prize money is 12 million Swedish kronor, about $1.2 million, whether it goes to one person, a small group or an organisation.

Mashkoora Khan
Mashkoora Khan
twitter

Mashkoora Khan is a journalist and sub-editor on the global desk at The Indian Express. She actively covers issues around Canada visa, immigration policy, global affairs, and international developments. A trained multimedia journalist, she focuses on producing clear, accurate, and reader-centric explainers on policy-driven subjects that directly affect cross-border mobility and global audiences. Experience Mashkoora has worked across digital newsrooms and independent media platforms, with bylines in national and international publications including Al Jazeera, Down to Earth, The Wire, and Maktoob. Her professional experience spans breaking news, policy explainers, live coverage, and multimedia reporting. At The Indian Express, she is part of the global desk, where she contributes to daily international coverage and plays a role in editing and producing stories on foreign policy, immigration systems, and regulatory changes — particularly those related to Canada’s study, work, and permanent residence pathways. Expertise Her core areas of reporting include: • Canada visa and immigration: Coverage of policy updates, eligibility changes, application processes, and government announcements, with an emphasis on factual explainers and verified information. • Global affairs: Reporting on international politics, diplomacy, and geopolitical developments. • Migration and human impact: Stories that examine how policy decisions affect individuals, families, and migrant communities. Her work prioritises accuracy, sourcing, and  context, helping readers navigate complex systems without speculation or exaggeration. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Mashkoora's reporting is grounded in official data, government releases, and on-record sources, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. Her articles aim to distinguish clearly between verified information and developing updates, making her coverage a reliable reference point for readers seeking clarity on international and immigration-related issues. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments