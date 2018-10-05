Nobel Peace Prize 2018 LIVE Updates: Winner to be chosen from among 331 nominees

The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo on Friday. This time, the winner will be chosen from among 331 nominations (216 individuals and 115 organisations) which the second highest number of nominees ever, next only to the 376 nominated in 2016. 98 Peace Prizes have been awarded till now, with 131 winners (104 individuals and 27 organisations). Of the 104 individual Laureates, 16 have been women. In 2017, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).
Alfred Nobel, in his will allocating most of his wealth to the establishment of the five Nobel Prizes, wrote: “The said interest shall be divided into five equal parts… one part to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”
Nobel Prize considered a pride to regard people who have made great advances and discoveries in different fields. Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Physics, and Chemistry are conferred upon people who have excelled in the field of science. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2018 was awarded jointly to James P Allison and Tasuku Honjo “for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation.” Nobel Prize for Physics was awarded to Arthur Ashkin as well as jointly to Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland Tuesday for their groundbreaking discoveries in ‘laser physics’. Strickland became the third female Nobel laureate in physics. While the prize in Chemistry was divided, one half awarded to Frances H. Arnold “for the directed evolution of enzymes”, the other half jointly to George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter “for the phage display of peptides and antibodies.”
The Norwegian Nobel Committee will today announce the Nobel Peace Prize winner for 2018. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Physics and Chemistry were awarded on October 1, 2 and 3, respectively.