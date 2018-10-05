Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
  • Nobel Peace Prize 2018 LIVE Updates: Winner to be chosen from among 331 nominees
Nobel Peace Prize 2018 LIVE Updates: Winner to be chosen from among 331 nominees

Nobel Peace Prize 2018 LIVE Updates: 98 Peace Prizes have been awarded till now, with 131 winners (104 individuals and 27 organisations). In 2017, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 5, 2018 10:32:49 am
Nobel Peace Prize 2018, Nobel Peace Prize 2018 LIVE, Nobel Peace Prize 2018 announcement, Nobel Peace Prize 2018 winner, Nobel Peace Prize, Nobel prize, Alfred Nobel, Indian express news Nobel Peace Prize 2018 LIVE Updates: Once the Peace Prize nominations are received, the Nobel Prize Committee chooses the Laureate by a vote. (AP photo)

The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo on Friday. This time, the winner will be chosen from among 331 nominations (216 individuals and 115 organisations) which the second highest number of nominees ever, next only to the 376 nominated in 2016. 98 Peace Prizes have been awarded till now, with 131 winners (104 individuals and 27 organisations). Of the 104 individual Laureates, 16 have been women. In 2017, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

Alfred Nobel, in his will allocating most of his wealth to the establishment of the five Nobel Prizes, wrote: “The said interest shall be divided into five equal parts… one part to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

The Nobel Peace Prize 2018 winner will be announced today. Follow LIVE UPDATES

10:32 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Who are the winners of Nobel Prize 2018 for Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Physics and Chemistry?

Nobel Prize considered a pride to regard people who have made great advances and discoveries in different fields. Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Physics, and Chemistry are conferred upon people who have excelled in the field of science. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2018 was awarded jointly to James P Allison and Tasuku Honjo “for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation.” Nobel Prize for Physics was awarded to Arthur Ashkin as well as jointly to Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland Tuesday for their groundbreaking discoveries in ‘laser physics’. Strickland became the third female Nobel laureate in physics. While the prize in Chemistry was divided, one half awarded to Frances H. Arnold “for the directed evolution of enzymes”, the other half jointly to George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter “for the phage display of peptides and antibodies.”

10:21 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Take a look at the history of Nobel Peace Prize
10:20 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
The stage is set for Nobel Peace Prize announcement
10:17 (IST) 05 Oct 2018

Welcome to Our LIVE blog.  The Norwegian Nobel Committee will today announce the Nobel Peace Prize winner for 2018. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Physics and Chemistry were awarded on October 1, 2 and 3, respectively. Follow to get the latest updates.

Nobel Peace Prize 2018 LIVE Updates: Winner to be chosen from among 331 candidates (From left) Mother Teresa won in 1979 for her role as leader of Missionaries of Charity. Kailash Satyarthi and Malala Yousafzai shared 2014 Prize “for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education”. (File photo)

The Nobel Prize Committee chooses the Laureate by a vote after the Peace Prize nominations are received. A nomination may be submitted by anyone who meets certain criteria, including: members of national assemblies and heads of states; members of The International Court of Justice and The Permanent Court of Arbitration; professors of history, social sciences, law, philosophy, theology, and religion; previous Peace Nobel winners; and current and former members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Committee rules prohibit disclosure of the nominees or nominators for 50 years.

Of the 104 individual Nobel Laureates, 16 have been women, including Mother Teresa (1979) who founded Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi (1991) and Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai (2014). Malala, also the youngest Laureate at 17, shared the 2014 award with India’s Kailash Satyarthi. Another Peace Prize winner from the subcontinent has been Bangladeshi economist Muhammad Yunus and his Grameen Bank (2006).

Other prominent Peace Laureates include American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr (1964), exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama (1989, living in India), anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela (1993, before he became South Africa President), and former US President Barack Obama (2009).

