Nobel Peace Prize 2018 LIVE Updates: Winner to be chosen from among 331 nominees

The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo on Friday. This time, the winner will be chosen from among 331 nominations (216 individuals and 115 organisations) which the second highest number of nominees ever, next only to the 376 nominated in 2016. 98 Peace Prizes have been awarded till now, with 131 winners (104 individuals and 27 organisations). Of the 104 individual Laureates, 16 have been women. In 2017, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

Alfred Nobel, in his will allocating most of his wealth to the establishment of the five Nobel Prizes, wrote: “The said interest shall be divided into five equal parts… one part to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”