Nobel Peace Prize 2018 LIVE Updates: Winner to be chosen from among 331 nominees

(From left) Mother Teresa won in 1979 for her role as leader of Missionaries of Charity. Kailash Satyarthi and Malala Yousafzai shared 2014 Prize “for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education”. (File photo)

The Nobel Prize Committee chooses the Laureate by a vote after the Peace Prize nominations are received. A nomination may be submitted by anyone who meets certain criteria, including: members of national assemblies and heads of states; members of The International Court of Justice and The Permanent Court of Arbitration; professors of history, social sciences, law, philosophy, theology, and religion; previous Peace Nobel winners; and current and former members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Committee rules prohibit disclosure of the nominees or nominators for 50 years.

Of the 104 individual Nobel Laureates, 16 have been women, including Mother Teresa (1979) who founded Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi (1991) and Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai (2014). Malala, also the youngest Laureate at 17, shared the 2014 award with India’s Kailash Satyarthi. Another Peace Prize winner from the subcontinent has been Bangladeshi economist Muhammad Yunus and his Grameen Bank (2006).

Other prominent Peace Laureates include American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr (1964), exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama (1989, living in India), anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela (1993, before he became South Africa President), and former US President Barack Obama (2009).