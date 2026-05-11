Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi recounts abuse inside Iranian prisons in secret memoir

Written by Samiksha Choudhary

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has detailed years of beatings, solitary confinement and alleged medical neglect in Iranian prisons in a memoir smuggled out of jail, according to a report by The Guardian.

The memoir, ‘A Woman Never Stops Fighting’ recounts her experiences inside Iran’s Evin, Qarchak and Zanjan prisons, where she says, authorities repeatedly denied her medical treatment despite severe health complications, including pulmonary embolism, seizures and heart problems.

Mohammadi, who was recently awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in promoting women’s rights and abolishing the death penalty in Iran, has been arrested several times by the authorities. Iranian judicial system has imposed on her multiple long-term imprisonments as well as lashes for the charges related to her activism.