‘We were careless’: Noam Chomsky’s wife apologises for ‘grave mistake’ over ties with Jeffrey Epstein

The relationship has come under renewed scrutiny after US justice department files revealed exchanges between Chomsky and Epstein.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 9, 2026 06:39 AM IST First published on: Feb 9, 2026 at 06:38 AM IST
Jeffrey Epstein,Undated photo of Jeffrey Epstein, right, speaking to academic and linguist Noam Chomsky, released by the House oversight committee. (Photo: X/@RT_com)

Noam Chomsky is a 97-year-old linguist and political thinker. His wife, Valeria Chomsky, has spoken publicly on his behalf. Valeria Chomsky has apologised for the couple’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein, saying they were “careless” and misled about his background.

Valeria Chomsky has said she and her husband, the US linguist Noam Chomsky, made a “grave mistake” by maintaining contact with Jeffrey Epstein and failing to properly research his background, according to The Guardian.

In a statement released on Saturday, she said Epstein had deceived them and that they did not understand the full extent of his crimes until his arrest in July 2019.

“We were careless in not thoroughly researching his background. This was a grave mistake, and for that lapse in judgement, I apologise on behalf of both of us,” she said. “Noam shared with me, before his stroke, that he felt the same way.”

The relationship has come under renewed scrutiny after US justice department files revealed exchanges between Chomsky and Epstein, including messages sent after Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea and during renewed allegations of sex trafficking in 2019.

In one message shared by Epstein, Chomsky advised him to ignore public criticism, writing that responding would invite further attacks. Chomsky also referred to what he described as “hysteria” around abuse allegations.

Valeria Chomsky said these comments should be understood in context. “Epstein claimed to Noam that he was being unfairly persecuted, and Noam spoke from his own experience of political controversies with the media,” she said. “Epstein created a manipulative narrative, which Noam, in good faith, believed.”

She added that Epstein appeared to present himself as a philanthropist interested in science, which drew Chomsky into correspondence and meetings.

“By presenting himself this way, Epstein gained Noam’s attention,” she said. “Unknowingly, we opened a door to a Trojan horse.”

According to Valeria Chomsky, the couple attended dinners and academic gatherings with Epstein in New York, Paris and New Mexico but never visited his private island and were unaware of what took place there.

She also addressed reports of financial dealings, saying Epstein once sent Chomsky $20,000 linked to a linguistic challenge, and helped recover $270,000 related to retirement funds.

“Epstein acted solely as a financial adviser for this specific matter,” she said, adding that Epstein never had access to their bank or investment accounts.

Valeria Chomsky stressed that her husband has long supported women’s rights and said Epstein had used criticism of “cancel culture” to present himself falsely as a victim.

“It is now clear that this was orchestrated,” she said, adding that Epstein sought to use association with prominent figures to improve his reputation.

