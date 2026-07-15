No TikTok after midnight? UK announces new online safety measures for 16- and 17-year-olds

In one of the final acts of the Keir Starmer government, the UK has announced a fresh set of online safety measures aimed at protecting the next generation from online harms, scams and related health issues. As part of the plan, the government is encouraging teenagers aged 16 and 17 to observe a default social media curfew between midnight and 6 am.

Children will be urged to refrain from using certain apps during these hours, with the block switched on by default. However, the curfew will not be mandatory and can be overridden by users. The move expands on the under-16 social media ban announced last month, which included restrictions on platforms such as Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X.

Also read | UK PM Starmer draws the line: social media banned for children under 16

The government has also decided against restricting the use of virtual private networks (VPNs), which can allow children to bypass social media age-verification checks by appearing to access platforms from countries without such restrictions.

The specific apps covered by the default curfew have not been identified in the announcement by Technology Secretary Liz Kendall. She said features that encourage prolonged use, such as videos that automatically play when another one ends and feeds that continually serve personalised content, will also be switched off by default for older teenagers. However, users will be able to override those restrictions in just a couple of clicks.

Kendall said a public consultation found that even as young people gain greater independence at 16, both parents and teenagers continue to support protections against the most addictive online features that can harm their wellbeing.

“These measures will be crucial in helping young people get the sleep they need, focus on school and college, and spend more quality time with family and friends,” she said.

An internet safety campaign group, The Molly Rose Foundation, said the latest measures were “yet another piecemeal set of announcements” rather than the comprehensive plan needed to ensure children’s safety.

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Campaigners have also called on the government to strengthen protections for young people against AI chatbots. However, Kendall announced only plans for “regular breaks for under-18s using chatbots, encouraging healthier online habits”.

Curfews were found to be the most manageable restrictions to enforce. Restricting access to Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X and Reddit also delivered the greatest and most consistent improvements in sleep quality. Under the trial, which ran from 9 pm to 7 am, YouTube, Teams, Google Classroom and messaging apps such as WhatsApp and iMessage remained accessible.

Also read | Why the UK is moving to ban children under-16 from social media

Participants reported several benefits, including going to bed earlier, feeling more rested, concentrating better during lessons and revision, and experiencing lower stress levels. Many said these positive effects built up over time. Families also reported more face-to-face interaction and increased time spent together at home.

The drawbacks included children feeling isolated and disconnected from friends when unable to access platforms such as Snapchat. Some also experienced irritability and mood fluctuations, with parents comparing the initial adjustment to withdrawal.