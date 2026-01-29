No survivors found after Colombian plane crashes in rural area with 15 people onboard, including congressman

The flight’s registration number was HK4709 and it took off around 11:42am (local time) from the airport in Cucuta. (Photo: X/ @theinformant_x/ Aeronautica Civil Colombia)

A small plane crashed in the rural area of Norte de Santander province in northeast Colombia, killing all 15 people onboard on Wednesday, including a member of the Congress, authorities said.

The state-owned Satena airline which operated the plane said local officials in the community of Curasica informed administration where the plane had crashed and a rescue team was deployed to “assess the condition of the passengers,” AP reported.

Colombian congressman Diógenes Quintero was onboard the plane when the crash took place and was killed in the incident, his party that nominated him to the House of Representatives said.

🚨 Colombia plane crash kills all 15 on board — reports



A Beechcraft 1900 crashed in northern Colombia after losing contact near Ocaña, close to the Venezuelan border. The wreckage was found in a mountainous area, BBC reported, citing state-run airline Satena.



Footage from… pic.twitter.com/8RskY0049F — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 28, 2026

“Diógenes Quintero was a leader committed to his region, with a firm vocation for service and a deep sense of public responsibility,” Colombia’s U Party said, CNN reported.

The Colombian Transport Ministry, in a statement later said, “Once the aircraft was located on site, authorities regrettably confirmed that there were no survivors.”

The flight’s registration number was HK4709 and it took off around 11:42am (local time) from the airport in Cucuta and was bound for a municipality surrounded by mountains in Ocana. The flight typically takes around 40 minutes.

The plane’s last contact with the air traffic control came minutes after it took off from the airport in Cucuta, Satena said in a statement. Officials said an investigation has been launched but didn’t provide a reason for the crash.

The plane was carrying 13 passengers with two crew members onboard, including Quintero, 36, a member of the House of Representatives for Catatumbo. Among the victims, a social leader Carlos Salcedo who was running for the Congress was also present.

Colombia President Gustavo Petro shared his condolences in a post on social media and wrote, “I am deeply saddened by these deaths. My heartfelt condolences to their families. May they rest in peace.”

(with inputs from AP)