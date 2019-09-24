No responsible govt should subsidise Iran’s bloodlust: Donald Trump at UNGA

Slamming China for not adopting international trade reforms, US President Donald Trump Tuesday said the time for tolerating Beijing’s trade abuses is over as it has declined to adopt promised reforms and has instead embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, currency manipulation, product dumping, forced technology transfers and theft of intellectual property.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the US President said, “In 2001 China was admitted to the World Trade Org. Our leaders then argued that this decision would compel China to liberalise its economy and strengthen protections to provide things that were unacceptable to us. And for private property for the rule of law. Decades later this theory has been proven wrong.”

Coming down hard on Iran, Trump said all nations have a duty to act against Tehran and “no responsible government should subsidise Iran’s bloodlust.” He said the US has imposed the highest level of sanctions on Iran and will be further tightened.

His comments come in the backdrop of flaring tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Saudis say Iran was responsible for an attack earlier this month on two oil facilities in the kingdom, which Iran denies.

“As long as Iran’s menacing behaviour continues sanctions will not be lifted, they will be tightened. For 40 years the world has listened to Iran’s rulers as they lashed out to everyone else for the problems they alone have created,” Trump said.

In his opening statement, Trump said the future belongs to patriots, not globalists. Trump: “The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors and honor the differences that make each country special and unique.”