No, Donald Trump did not ‘spy’ on Xi Jinping’s private notes. Here’s the truth behind the viral video

Once X began flagging the video, many users were seen taking it down from their accounts.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 16, 2026 01:24 PM IST
TrumpTrump seen slipping through a file in a viral video. (screengrab)
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As US President Donald Trump wrapped up his high-profile China visit this week, one particular moment from the trip unexpectedly took over social media timelines. A short clip from a state banquet attended by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping went viral online, with several users claiming it showed the US President secretly peeking into Xi Jinping’s notebook while the Chinese leader briefly stepped away from the table. However, the claim has now been found to be misleading.

The clip began circulating widely after Trump concluded his three-day state visit to China on Friday, May 15, 2026. The visit focused on trade tensions, global security concerns and economic cooperation between the world’s two largest economies.

The video showed Trump seated alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the state banquet. While Xi Jinping briefly stepped away, Trump was seen opening and looking into a folder placed in front of him before quickly shutting it.

However, the claim was later flagged as misleading through Community Notes on X, which linked another video that has the longer version of the entire sequence of events from the same event showing Trump carrying the folder himself.

Trump This user had shared the same video on their account which was flagged by Community Notes on X

A logo visible on the folder was also identified through reverse image searches online. Following the clarification, several users who had shared the claim began deleting their posts.

Once X began flagging the video, many users were seen taking it down from their accounts.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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