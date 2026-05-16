No, Donald Trump did not ‘spy’ on Xi Jinping’s private notes. Here’s the truth behind the viral video

As US President Donald Trump wrapped up his high-profile China visit this week, one particular moment from the trip unexpectedly took over social media timelines. A short clip from a state banquet attended by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping went viral online, with several users claiming it showed the US President secretly peeking into Xi Jinping’s notebook while the Chinese leader briefly stepped away from the table. However, the claim has now been found to be misleading.

The clip began circulating widely after Trump concluded his three-day state visit to China on Friday, May 15, 2026. The visit focused on trade tensions, global security concerns and economic cooperation between the world’s two largest economies.