scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

No difficulties with Russia on servicing of military equipment, spare parts, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has a tradition of multi-sourcing.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is seated for a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon, Sept 26, 2022, in Washington. (AP/PTI)

Asserting that it exercises a choice that it believes is in its national interest, India Tuesday said it has no difficulties with Russia on servicing of military equipment and spare parts in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine.

“On the military equipment (from Russia), to the best of my knowledge, I don’t think in recent months we have faced any particular problems in terms of servicing and spare parts supply of equipment that we have got in the past from Russia,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told reporters at a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Where we get our military equipment and platforms from, that’s not an issue, honestly, which is a new issue or an issue which has particularly changed because of geopolitical tensions,” he said.

India, he noted, looks at possibilities across the world. “We look at the quality of technology, the quality of capability, the terms on which that particular equipment is offered, and we exercise a choice which we believe is in our national interest,” Jaishankar said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...Premium
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...

In the last 15 years, for example, India has actually procured a lot from the United States, he said. “If you may consider, for example, aircraft – the C-17, the C-130, the P-8, or the Apache helicopter or the Chinooks or the Howitzers, the M777 Howitzers – we have done so from France when we recently bought their Rafale aircraft. We have done so from Israel,” the minister noted.

“So, we have a tradition of multi-sourcing and for us, how to get the optimal deal from a competitive situation is really what this is all about,” Jaishankar said in response to a question.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 07:34:44 am
Next Story

No third front can ever stand in front of Modi govt, says Manohar Lal Khattar

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement