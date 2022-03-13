No-confidence motion against Pak PM: Opposition claims ruling coalition will break soon

Days after a no-confidence motion was submitted against Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Opposition parties’ negotiations with the ruling PTI government allies seem to have entered their final phase. Opposition leaders told Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper that the ruling coalition was likely to break “in a matter of days, if not hours”.

According to a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N), allies have already decided that they will be leaving the ruling coalition, Dawn reported. Earlier this week, the no-confidence motion, signed by about 100 lawmakers from the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was submitted before the National Assembly Secretariat. The leaders alleged that the Imran Khan-led government was responsible for rising inflation—a charge that the prime minister has flatly refused.

Cracks appear in ruling coalition

But despite Khan’s best efforts, cracks began to show in the ruling coalition on Saturday when Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid accused Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi of “blackmailing” the government to make him the Chief Minister of Punjab in exchange for supporting the prime minister, Dawn reported.

During a press conference, Rashid asserted his support for PM Khan stating that he stood with him “like a rock”. “I am not responsible for anyone else. I am not like those people…who are blackmailing for the province’s chief ministry,” he added.

Pakistan Opposition to bring no-trust motion against NA Speaker

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders have accused the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser of not being neutral on the no-confidence move against Khan. A total of 100 Opposition leaders, who are members of the National Assembly, have signed a no-trust move against Qaiser.

“We are bringing a no-trust move against him as he las lost his neutrality,” they alleged, according to ANI. Notably, if a no-confidence motion is submitted against the National Assembly speaker then he would not be able to chair the proceedings of the assembly, according to a report by ARY News.

Showbaz Sharif, Diesel and Dakoo: Imran Khan resorts to insults, threats

Prime Minister Imran Khan resorted to using derogatory language and threats against Opposition leaders on Friday. He referred to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif—the three leaders spearheading the no-trust motion against him—as “Showbaz Sharif, Diesel and Dakoo”, ANI reported. Responding to his comments, Rehman told Khan to “keep his fight political”.

At a press conference on Friday, Khan threatened to unleash a sea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Islamabad a day before voting on the no-confidence resolution, ANI reported.

“It was my dream that the opposition submits a no-confidence resolution against me in the NA (National Assembly),” he said, adding that the move was bound to fail. He went on to highlight his government’s accomplishments.

Opposition says it will hit streets if no-confidence motion fails

The Opposition has said it will hit the streets if the no-confidence motion against Khan fails. Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the country would descend into anarchy in such a situation, local media reported according to ANI.

Imran Khan will not be able to rule the country even if the resolution against his government fails, Rehman told The News International. “Whether we come or not, Imran Khan should go and we will use every democratic and Constitutional manner for his ouster,” he said.

Last year, Khan managed to get 178 votes when he decided to seek a vote of confidence after a candidate supported by his party lost the Senate election, PTI reported. Technically he still enjoys the same support—comprising 155 members of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and 23 from coalition partners, including seven from Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), five each from Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), three from Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), one each from Awami Muslim League (AML) and Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) and one independent member.

Meanwhile the total opposition number presently stands at 163. But the Opposition claims that it has the backing of 28 lawmakers from the ruling party and its allies.